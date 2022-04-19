The East Atchison High School Girls’ Track Team includes, from left to right: front row – Grace Oswald, Jozee Eaton, Jayla Irvine, Sophia Martin, Alexis Bywater, and Dalaynie Drummond; and back row – Coach Joe Unternahrer, Claire Martin, Addison Noland, Tommi Martin, Payton Woodring, Lizzie Schlueter, Angel Wallace, and Faith Anderson. Alyson Wooten and Charlie Smith are not pictured.

The East Atchison High School Boys’ Track Team includes, from left to right: front row – Ian Stepp, Taylor Doyle, Alex Erickson, Jarrett Spinnato, and Cole Anderson; and back row – Coach Madison Hagey, Daniel Lesher, Braden Graves, Cowen O’Riley, Kaylin Merriweather, Owen DeRosier, and Connor Morton.

48TH INDIAN RELAYS

Friday, April 22, 2022

Participating Schools: East Atchison, North Nodaway, Nodaway Valley, South Holt, Mound City w/Craig, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County, North Andrew, Albany, Maysville, Stanberry, and Union Star

Schedule of Events

Coaches’ Meeting, 2:30 p.m.

FIELD EVENTS

Beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Pole Vault – Boys followed by Girls

Shot Put – Boys followed by Girls

Discus – Girls followed by Boys

High Jump – Girls followed by Boys

Long Jump – Boys followed by Girls (west pit)

Triple Jump – Girls followed by Boys (east pit)

Javelin – Girls followed by Boys

TRACK EVENTS

Preliminaries start at 4:00 p.m.

100 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys

200 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys

3200 M Relay – Girls followed by Boys (FINALS)

100 M Hurdles – Girls

110 M High Hurdles – Boys

BREAK

FINALS

110 M High Hurdles – Boys

100 M Hurdles – Girls

100 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys

800 M Relay – Girls followed by Boys

1600 M Run – Girls followed by Boys

400 M Relay – Girls followed by Boys

400 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys

300 M Low Hurdles / Girls

300 M Intermediate Hurdles / Boys

800 M Run – Girls followed by Boys

200 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys

3200 M Run – Girls followed by Boys (FINALS)

1600 M Relay – Girls followed by Boys

The East Atchison Junior High Girls’ and Boys’ Track Teams include, from left to right: front row – Carter Oswald, Conner Miller, Danni Irvine, Bella Bywater, Dylan Drummond, Grace Caudill, Danika Agnew, and Beth Clark; middle row – Finn Hurst, Gavyn Irvine, Brody Wennihan, Braylon Foster, Kennedy White, Bresayda Jimenez, Kambry Bullock, and Bailey Wennihan; and back row – Quin Staten, Parker Livengood, Tate Johnson, Mason Kingery, Brayden Smith, Chase Pearson, Rainy Nordhausen, and Alexander Martin. Johnathan Pickard is not pictured.

JH INDIAN RELAYS

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Participating Schools: East Atchison, South Holt, Nodaway Valley, Platte Valley, Mound City, North Andrew, Worth County, North Nodaway, Rock Port, Albany, and St. Gregory’s

Schedule of Events

Coaches’ Meeting, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD EVENTS

Beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Shot Put – Boys followed by Girls

Discus – Girls followed by Boys

High Jump – Boys followed by Girls

Long Jump – Girls followed by Boys (west pit)

Triple Jump – Boys followed by Girls (east pit)

Pole Vault – Girls followed by Boys (starting at 3:45 p.m.)

TRACK EVENTS

Preliminaries start at 5:00 p.m.

100 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys

200 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys

100 M Hurdles – Girls followed by Boys

BREAK

FINALS

100 M Hurdles – Girls followed by Boys

100 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys

800 M Relay – Girls followed by Boys

1600 M Run – Girls followed by Boys

400 M Relay – Girls followed by Boys

400 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys

800 M Run – Girls followed by Boys

200 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys

1600 M Relay – Girls followed by Boys