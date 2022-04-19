The East Atchison High School Girls’ Track Team includes, from left to right: front row – Grace Oswald, Jozee Eaton, Jayla Irvine, Sophia Martin, Alexis Bywater, and Dalaynie Drummond; and back row – Coach Joe Unternahrer, Claire Martin, Addison Noland, Tommi Martin, Payton Woodring, Lizzie Schlueter, Angel Wallace, and Faith Anderson. Alyson Wooten and Charlie Smith are not pictured.
The East Atchison High School Boys’ Track Team includes, from left to right: front row – Ian Stepp, Taylor Doyle, Alex Erickson, Jarrett Spinnato, and Cole Anderson; and back row – Coach Madison Hagey, Daniel Lesher, Braden Graves, Cowen O’Riley, Kaylin Merriweather, Owen DeRosier, and Connor Morton.
48TH INDIAN RELAYS
Friday, April 22, 2022
Participating Schools: East Atchison, North Nodaway, Nodaway Valley, South Holt, Mound City w/Craig, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County, North Andrew, Albany, Maysville, Stanberry, and Union Star
Schedule of Events
Coaches’ Meeting, 2:30 p.m.
FIELD EVENTS
Beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Pole Vault – Boys followed by Girls
Shot Put – Boys followed by Girls
Discus – Girls followed by Boys
High Jump – Girls followed by Boys
Long Jump – Boys followed by Girls (west pit)
Triple Jump – Girls followed by Boys (east pit)
Javelin – Girls followed by Boys
TRACK EVENTS
Preliminaries start at 4:00 p.m.
100 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys
200 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys
3200 M Relay – Girls followed by Boys (FINALS)
100 M Hurdles – Girls
110 M High Hurdles – Boys
BREAK
FINALS
110 M High Hurdles – Boys
100 M Hurdles – Girls
100 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys
800 M Relay – Girls followed by Boys
1600 M Run – Girls followed by Boys
400 M Relay – Girls followed by Boys
400 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys
300 M Low Hurdles / Girls
300 M Intermediate Hurdles / Boys
800 M Run – Girls followed by Boys
200 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys
3200 M Run – Girls followed by Boys (FINALS)
1600 M Relay – Girls followed by Boys
The East Atchison Junior High Girls’ and Boys’ Track Teams include, from left to right: front row – Carter Oswald, Conner Miller, Danni Irvine, Bella Bywater, Dylan Drummond, Grace Caudill, Danika Agnew, and Beth Clark; middle row – Finn Hurst, Gavyn Irvine, Brody Wennihan, Braylon Foster, Kennedy White, Bresayda Jimenez, Kambry Bullock, and Bailey Wennihan; and back row – Quin Staten, Parker Livengood, Tate Johnson, Mason Kingery, Brayden Smith, Chase Pearson, Rainy Nordhausen, and Alexander Martin. Johnathan Pickard is not pictured.
JH INDIAN RELAYS
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Participating Schools: East Atchison, South Holt, Nodaway Valley, Platte Valley, Mound City, North Andrew, Worth County, North Nodaway, Rock Port, Albany, and St. Gregory’s
Schedule of Events
Coaches’ Meeting, 3:30 p.m.
FIELD EVENTS
Beginning at 4:00 p.m.
Shot Put – Boys followed by Girls
Discus – Girls followed by Boys
High Jump – Boys followed by Girls
Long Jump – Girls followed by Boys (west pit)
Triple Jump – Boys followed by Girls (east pit)
Pole Vault – Girls followed by Boys (starting at 3:45 p.m.)
TRACK EVENTS
Preliminaries start at 5:00 p.m.
100 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys
200 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys
100 M Hurdles – Girls followed by Boys
BREAK
FINALS
100 M Hurdles – Girls followed by Boys
100 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys
800 M Relay – Girls followed by Boys
1600 M Run – Girls followed by Boys
400 M Relay – Girls followed by Boys
400 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys
800 M Run – Girls followed by Boys
200 M Dash – Girls followed by Boys
1600 M Relay – Girls followed by Boys