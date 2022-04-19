The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Alan Bennett, candidate for State Representative, stopped in to introduce himself. The commission and Clerk Taylor visited with him about concerns being addressed at the state level.

Rhonda Wiley, E-911/Emergency Management Director, was in to review bid specifications for a 911 remodel. Discussion was held about using ARPA funding for the costs. The remodel would update the heating and cooling system to provide good circulation and provide for separation of space and duties for continued operation during a COVID outbreak or during any type of pandemic that requires separation of workers with upgrades to all offices within the department. This would also include the addition of a security system. Additional discussion was held about moving to Next Gen Core Services for IP based i3 capable 911 call routing and delivery to Atchison County via redundant IP call delivery trunks to PSAP. This upgrade is needed to stay in compliance with the evolving 911 networks.

Further discussion was held about the final rule and guidelines related to the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funding (SLFRF). Clerk Taylor presented an intergovernmental agreement for SLFRF, application for SLFRF and instructions for submitting an SLFRF application for review and approval.

After an extensive review, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the agreement, application, and certification process for the distribution of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from Atchison County, with the county taking priority for revenue recovery.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, March 31, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Atchison County elected officials and staff hosted the 67th annual County Government Day. Students were able to sit in on live court and tour the building to visit with elected officials.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

All three commissioners reported to the Resource Center in Tarkio to take part in the Atchison County Radiological Drill.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, April 7, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Additions and abatement to the tax books were approved as follows:

Personal Property

March 2022

Additions to the tax books: 2019, $91.84; 2020, $588.41; 2021, $5,448.55. Abatements from the personal tax books (outlawed), 2021, $683.56

Real Property

March 2022

There were no additions or abatements to the tax books.

Ag Rock

March 2022

There were no additions or abatements to the tax books.

Robert Farnon, Republican candidate for 4th District Representative, stopped in to introduce himself to the commission.

Robert Gibson was in to give an update on the Pleasant View Nursing Home facility. He reported the generator and roof, as well as other improvements that have been made to the property, are all in good shape. He expressed concerns about staffing issues and long-range plans for the facility.

Clerk Taylor and the commission continued review of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund application process.

Clerk Taylor presented a notice from Missouri Farmers Care, inviting Atchison County to participate in a promotional video for agri-ready counties – highlighting the county as a great place to live, work and do business. The commission watched the video produced for Audrain County and thought it was very good. They will contact Monica Bailey with ACDC and see if this is something they could use to promote Atchison County.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.