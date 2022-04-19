Winners at the Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt were, from left to right – Joel Vance, Henry Smith, Trysta Page, and Harper Smith (with her mom, Amber Smith). (Submitted by Tracy Oswald)

Ethan Sons loads his basket with an Easter egg at the Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 16, in the city park. The hunt was sponsored by the Wolverines 4-H Club.

Audrey Zumbrunnen poses with an eggstra special visitor at the Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt.

Ella Smith meets the Easter Bunny with the assistance of her grandmother, Lori Smith.

At the Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt, the participants not only hunt for candy, but also toys, like this Hula Hoop that Rhett Murphy found.

Michaela Hawkins poses with the Easter Bunny at the Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt.

It’s easy to spot big, ‘egg’cited smiles at Easter egg hunts, like this one Arya Thomas has spread across her face.