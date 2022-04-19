Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry update

The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax, Missouri, Food Pantry is currently low on the following items: pork and beans, chili style beans, canned pasta (beef-a-roni, spaghettios), grape juice (64 oz.), brownie mix, creamy peanut butter (16 oz.), boxed macaroni and cheese, and cereal. Monetary donations are also appreciated. For after hours donations, call 816-261-2672.

The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.

Rock Port Food Pantry

The Rock Port Food Pantry is low on the following items: spices (salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder) and condiments (ketchup, mustard, mayo, salad dressings, bar-b-q sauce).

Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp. The food pantry is located in the fellowship hall.

The food pantry will be open Friday, April 22, 5:00-6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, May 3, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; Friday, May 13, 5:00-6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, May 17, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; and Friday, May 27, 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482. Write Food Pantry on the memo line. You can also contact the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance at 660-253-3535.