The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed April 8, 2022, by Felisha Slemp to Dusty Slemp for Lots 1 and 2, Block 10, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 8, 2022, by Merle and Ruth Fox to Matthew and Alisha Seeley for land in Section 20, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 11, 2022, by Daniel and Dustalyn Graham to William Robey for land in Section 13, Township 66, Range 43, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim: Filed April 11, 2022, by Vernon and Wanda Carder to Vernon and Wanda Carder for Lots 12 and 13, Block 4, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed April 11, 2022, by Vernon and Wanda Carder to Ross Swinehart, Scott Swinehart, Tara Schmitter, Kirbi Carder, Kevin Carder, and Karen Burke for Lots 12 and 13, Block 4, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 12, 2022, by Tashia Wake to Janet Watkins, Trustee of the Wake Family Irrevocable Trust, for land in Section 1, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed April 12, 2022, by Roger Brown, Successor Trustee of the Lloyd and Leola Brown Revocable Trust, to Roger Brown for land in Section 14, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.