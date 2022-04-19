Jesse Lee Henry, above and at top center, was arrested April 9, 2022, by Rock Port Police Chief Shannon Sherwood, left, and Trooper S.S. Base, right.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office was notified April 9, 2022, that the perimeter security system at Entire 1 Recycling (located at former Phelps City, Missouri) had been breached. Law enforcement officers from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Rock Port Police Department responded. As there was indication one or more unauthorized individuals might be present, a search of the property and surrounding area was conducted.

Although it is believed one or more individuals remain at large, arrested at the scene was 41-year-old Jesse Lee Henry from Beatrice, Nebraska. Henry was charged with the felonies of Burglary 2nd Degree, Property Damage 1st Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools, Stealing $750 or More and Misdemeanor Trespassing. He is currently being held on $15,000 cash or corporate surety bond. Henry is also being held for multiple extraditable felony warrants from Gage County, Nebraska. The case remains under investigation by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office.