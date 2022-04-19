OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, however face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19. OATS Transit follows Federal Transit Administration requirements, which means face masks must be worn on public transit due to COVID-19.

Call the OATS Transit office at 816-279-3131 or 800-831-9219 to schedule a ride or find about service in your area. Visit their website at www.oatstransit.org.

The monthly schedule from Atchison County is: Shenandoah – 1st Tuesday each month, Maryville – 3rd Tuesday each month, Tarkio in-town – 1st and 3rd Friday, St. Joseph – 5th Tuesday of the month.