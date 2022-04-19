I believe one of state government’s biggest roles is to assist those who need a hand up, and not a handout. This is why this past week, I voted for a measure that is designed to cut some of the red tape and speed up the care and consideration needed for our children.

Senate Bill 683 would make changes to certain rules governing child care in Missouri. Mainly, this legislation would adjust some of the language overseeing the licensing of child care facilities. Over the past several years, there have been more people opening their homes to friends and neighbors and taking care of their children. Most often, this would happen during the workday, and only involve two or three children. At the same time, local and state government have added some regulations that have proven to work against these child care scenarios.

The concept of watching the neighbors’ kids is nothing new, especially in northwest Missouri. In fact, it has probably been the rule, rather than the exception. It is fairly common for neighborhood kids to ride together in either a carpool or on the bus from school and stay at a trusted friend or neighbor’s home until after their parents get home from work. Senate Bill 683 takes into account how many children may be involved, as well as their age. This way, someone’s aunt is not expected to have a license simply because she may have a lot of nieces and nephews who live close by.

Again, I think this is the kind of legislation that does a lot of good for people. Any time we can cut some of the red tape and lessen the burden on hardworking Missourians, I will support it. To me, SB 683 will help a lot of people who do some great work. Easing the burden for these child care professionals should be welcome not only in rural Missouri, but throughout our state. I am proud to have supported this legislation and look forward to helping as many people as I can as long as I am your state senator.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is 573-751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.