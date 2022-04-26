The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, April 11, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood and South District Commissioner Richard Burke. North District Commissioner Jim Quimby and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, were attending the Missouri Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month end department reports were reviewed and approved.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, April 13, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Emergency Management Director Rhonda Wiley was in to report on her trip to Jefferson City, where Candis Stanton was recognized on the House floor as Telecommunicator of the Year.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Crystal Woodring and Stephanie Brunan met with the commission. Crystal provided an update on the Living Center in Tarkio. They currently have 24 employees and had minimal turnover during the COVID pandemic. They have been able to add generators to all their homes, as well as install new flooring, add new furniture and a vehicle. She reviewed funding and expressed some concerns she will be addressing.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was in to discuss BRO and ARPA funding for infrastructure. He will provide an overview of potential projects. Kamron reported that the City of Rock Port had approached him about some road questions. The commission requested they get on the agenda.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood signed an extension to the completion date on project DR4435:PW00149 for sites 21, 22, 24 and 25, requesting an extension until September 1, 2022.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.