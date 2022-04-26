Zack Stevens safely slides into home plate scoring a run for the Wolves in their game against Falls City. (Patti Griffith photo)

The East Atchison Wolves Varsity Baseball Team took the lead late and defeated Falls City 6-4 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The game was tied at four with the Wolves batting in the top of the seventh when Cameron Oswald doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Another run was then scored to clinch the win.

Oswald and Aaron Schlueter toed the rubber for East Atchison with Schlueter striking out 8 in four innings. Individual EA stats follow:

Alex Erickson – 2 hits (single, double), 1 RBI, 1 run; 2 outs

Zack Stevens – 1 run, 2 stolen bases

Jarrett Spinnato – 1 hit (single), 1 run, 1 strikeout, 1 stolen base

Bo Graves – 1 out, 1 error

Carter Holecek – 2 runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout, 1 stolen base; 3 outs

Cameron Oswald – 2 hits (single, double), 1 RBI, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 3.0 innings pitched allowing 3 hits, 3 walks, and 4 runs (2 earned runs), striking out 3; 1 out

Braden Graves – 2 strikeouts; 11 outs

Aaron Schlueter – 1 RBI, 2 strikeouts; 4.0 innings pitched, allowing 7 walks and striking out 8; 2 outs

Josh Smith – 1 RBI, 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 1 out

The jr. varsity Wolves fell to Falls City 1-5. Individual EA stats follow:

Zack Stevens – 1 run, 1 walk, 1 stolen base; 1 out, 1 error

Connor Morton – 1 strikeout

River Dow – 1 strikeout; 4 outs

Gabe Harms – 1 strikeout; .2 inning pitched allowing 1 hit, 4 walks, and 3 runs (3 earned runs)

Luke Morey – 1 hit (single), 1 RBI; 1 out

Karson Bullock – 1 strikeout

Seth Morey – 1 strikeout

Owen DeRosier – 2.0 innings pitched allowing 1 hit, 1 walk, and 2 runs, striking out 4; 1 out

Trent Kingery – 1 out

Clayton Vernon – 1 error