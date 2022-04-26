Zack Stevens safely slides into home plate scoring a run for the Wolves in their game against Falls City. (Patti Griffith photo)
The East Atchison Wolves Varsity Baseball Team took the lead late and defeated Falls City 6-4 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The game was tied at four with the Wolves batting in the top of the seventh when Cameron Oswald doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Another run was then scored to clinch the win.
Oswald and Aaron Schlueter toed the rubber for East Atchison with Schlueter striking out 8 in four innings. Individual EA stats follow:
Alex Erickson – 2 hits (single, double), 1 RBI, 1 run; 2 outs
Zack Stevens – 1 run, 2 stolen bases
Jarrett Spinnato – 1 hit (single), 1 run, 1 strikeout, 1 stolen base
Bo Graves – 1 out, 1 error
Carter Holecek – 2 runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout, 1 stolen base; 3 outs
Cameron Oswald – 2 hits (single, double), 1 RBI, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 3.0 innings pitched allowing 3 hits, 3 walks, and 4 runs (2 earned runs), striking out 3; 1 out
Braden Graves – 2 strikeouts; 11 outs
Aaron Schlueter – 1 RBI, 2 strikeouts; 4.0 innings pitched, allowing 7 walks and striking out 8; 2 outs
Josh Smith – 1 RBI, 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 1 out
The jr. varsity Wolves fell to Falls City 1-5. Individual EA stats follow:
Zack Stevens – 1 run, 1 walk, 1 stolen base; 1 out, 1 error
Connor Morton – 1 strikeout
River Dow – 1 strikeout; 4 outs
Gabe Harms – 1 strikeout; .2 inning pitched allowing 1 hit, 4 walks, and 3 runs (3 earned runs)
Luke Morey – 1 hit (single), 1 RBI; 1 out
Karson Bullock – 1 strikeout
Seth Morey – 1 strikeout
Owen DeRosier – 2.0 innings pitched allowing 1 hit, 1 walk, and 2 runs, striking out 4; 1 out
Trent Kingery – 1 out
Clayton Vernon – 1 error