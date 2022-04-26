The East Atchison Boys’ Golf Team had a busy week last week with team members coming home with medals.

On Monday, April 18, the Wolves traveled to Falls City, Nebraska, to compete in a 9 hole tournament with five other teams competing. River Dow medaled with a 9th place finish, shooting a 55. Cowen O’Riley medaled with a 11th place finish, shooting a 56.

On Wednesday, April 20, the Wolves traveled to Stanberry, Missouri, to compete in an 18 hole tournament. River Dow medaled with a 7th place finish and a score of 96. Cowen O’Riley shot a 112 and Daniel Lesher shot a 120.