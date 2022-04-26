EA’s Tommi Martin broke the Indian Relays Javelin Throw record with a throw of 37.42m. She also placed 1st in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:31.21 and was on the winning 4×400 and 4×800 Meter Relay teams.

EA’s Addison Noland placed 9th in the Triple Jump with a distance of 7.10m. She also placed 14th in the 200 Meter Dash.

EA’s Owen DeRosier hands the baton off to Alex Erickson in the 4×200 Meter Relay, in which the Wolves placed 6th. They both were also on the 2nd place 4×100 and the 4th place 4×400 Meter Relay Teams. Owen also placed 8th in the Long Jump with a jump of 4.62m.

EA’s Alexis Bywater placed 4th in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 16:30.08.

EA’s Cole Anderson was part of the 3rd place 4×800 Meter Relay Team. He also placed 7th in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:37.12 and 3rd in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 11:41.97.

EA’s Angel Wallace placed 16th in the Shot Put with a put of 4.84m. She also placed 15th in the Discus Throw.

EA’s Ian Stepp was on the 6th place 4×200, 4th place 4×400, and 3rd place 4×800 Meter Relay teams.

Rock Port’s Lilly Pankau placed 9th in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 3:38.70.

Rock Port’s Dakota Evans Pole Vaults to a 4th place tie of 2.90m. He also placed 10th in the 100 Meter Dash and was on the 5th place 4×200 Meter Relay team that finished with a time of 1:46.42.

Rock Port’s Avery Meyerkorth placed 5th in the Long Jump with a distance of 4.24m. She was also on the 2nd place 4×800 Meter Relay team which finished with a time of 11:09.18.

Rock Port’s Brentyn Herron placed 9th in the Shot Put with a put of 11.48m. He also placed 6th in the Discus Throw with a distance of 34.55m.

Rock Port’s Clint Steffen runs the 4×800 Meter Relay, in which the Blue Jays placed 6th with a time of 12:28.

Rock Port’s Mikayla Makings hands off to Macie Hale in the Blue Jays’ 2nd place 4×800 Meter Relay that finished with a time of 11:09.18. Both girls were also on the 3rd place 4×200 Meter Relay team and Macie was also on the 3rd place 4×100 Meter Relay team. Mikayla also placed 1st in the Shot Put and 6th in the Discus Throw.

The 48th Indian Relays were held April 22, 2022, in Tarkio, Missouri. The East Atchison (EA) Lady Wolves won the meet with 94 points. Rock Port (RP) and Worth County (WC) girls’ teams tied for second place with 64 points each. Other girls’ team placings and scores were: 4th, Maysville (M), 59; 5th, Union Star (US), 44; 6th, South Holt (SH), 40; 7th, North Andrew (NA), 37; 8th, Albany (A), 36; 9th, Stanberry (S), 35; 10th, Mound City (MC), 32; 11th, West Nodaway (WN), 27; 12th, North Nodaway (NN), 16; and 13th, Jefferson-Conception Junction (JCJ), 8.

The Worth County (WC) boys’ team won with 94 points. Other boys’ team placings and scores were: 2nd, West Nodaway (WN), 91; 3rd, Stanberry (S), 89; 4th, Mound City (MC), 68; 5th, Maysville ((M), 62; 6th, East Atchison (EA), 50; 7th, Albany (A), 38; 8th, North Andrew (NA), 36; 9th, South Holt (SH), 24; 10th, Jefferson-Conception Junction (JCJ), 20; 11th, Rock Port (RP), 14; and 12th, Union Star (US), 1.

Two new records, both in the javelin, were set this year. EA’s Tommi Martin had a throw of 37.42m (122’9.228″) which broke the previous record of 114’6″ set in 2018 by Gilbert of Mid-Buchanan. James Herr of West Nodaway broke the boys’ record of 145’7″ set in 2019 by New of Worth County with a throw of 46.78m (153’5.732″).

Results of the meet are as follows:

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Mara Mitchell (US), 13.65; 2nd, Audrey Gibson, Audrey 9 (MC), 13.81; 3rd, Hailey Adwell (WC), 13.87; 4th, Emma Spencer (WC), 13.88; 5th, Letah Angle (S), 14.31; 6th, Hayleigh Vinzant (NN), 15.15; 7th, Savanna Marriott (WN), 14.45; 8th, Dalaynie Drummond (EA), 14.51; 9th, Norah Shoush (A), 14.67; 10th, Kylie Nuckolls (RP), 14.69; 11th, Jayme McEnaney (RP), 14.72; 12th, Brooklyn Hendrix (NA), 15.23; 13th, Alyson Wooten (EA), 15.42; 14th, Kayleigh Locklar (A), 15.51; 15th, Jencie James (S), 16.18; 16th, Zoey McQuate (US), 16.50; 17th, Jenna Mason (JCJ), 17.16; 18th, Mary Agasaryan (WN), 17.50; 19th, Lillian Martin (M), 20.57

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Mirabella Redman (M), 28.34; 2nd, Mara Mitchell (US), 28.63; 3rd, Paige Hanson (WN), 29.67; 4th, Reganne Fast (WN), 30.84; 5th, Brooklyn Richardson (WC), 31.25; 7th, Jayme McEnaney (RP), 31.55; 8th, Ariel Swope (NA), 31.66; 9th, Claire Manring (A), 31.82; 10th, Kylie Nuckolls (RP), 32.02; 11th, Hayleigh Vinzant (NN), 32.18; 12th, Eva Engel (WC), 32.38; 13th, Brooklyn Hendrix (NA), 32.97; 14th, Addison Noland (EA), 35.54; 15th, Lillian Martin (M), 45.06

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Paige Hanson (WN), 1:05.52; 2nd, Avery Meyerkorth (RP), 1:06.35; 3rd, Jaclyn Riedinger (NA), 1:07.63; 4th, Grace Oswald (EA), 1:09.07; 5th, Letah Angle (S), 1:09.65; 6th, Reganne Fast (WN), 1:12.06; 7th, Courtney Jennings (SH), 1:22.51; 8th, Sierra Yoho (MC), 1:26.54; 9th, Bailey Vanisko (M), 1:36.03; 10th, Kelsie Clark (M), 1:43.33

800 Meter Run – 1st, Tommi Martin (EA), 2:31.21; 2nd, Kayte Pankau (MC), 2:35.78; 3rd, Claire Catlett (M), 2:39.39; 4th, Macie Hale (RP), 2:49.56; 5th, Brooke Sterling (M), 3:03.32; 6th, Andrea Jenkins (NN), 3:05.41; 7th, Madison Billups (US), 3:08.24; 8th, Courtney Jennings (SH), 3:20.72; 9th, Lily Pankau (RP), 3:38.70

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Jaclyn Riedinger (NA), 6:12.71; 2nd, Aubrey Watkins (RP), 6:16.20; 3rd, Olivia Prussman (SH), 6:39.48; 4th, Madison Billups (US), 6:55.23; 5th, Reagan Walker (NA), 6:57.36; 6th, Jacey Rader (MC), 6:58.68; 7th, Makayla Bohart (SH), 7:08.13; 8th, Shyann Breshears (M), 7:54.03

3200 Meter Run – 1st, Aubrey Watkins (RP), 13:55.13; 2nd, Olivia Prussman (SH), 14:24.83; 3rd, Makayla Bohart (SH), 15:58.49; 4th, Alexis Bywater (EA), 16:30.08

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Brooklyn Richardson (WC), 18.03; 2nd, Lizzie Schlueter (EA), 18.54; 3rd, Brylie Brincks (NA), 18.62; 4th, Charlie Smith (EA), 18.64; 5th, Keylee Siddens (A), 19.20; 6th, Payten Shrader (RP), 20.90; 7th, Bridgette Hightshoe (WC), 21.45; 8th, Kayleigh Locklar (A), 21.55

300 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Mirabell Redman (M), 48.87; 2nd, Lizzie Schlueter (EA), 52.10; 3rd, Katlyn James (S), 53.13; 4th, Brianna Biondo (SH), 53.77; 5th, Saryn Brown (NN), 55.50; 6th, Brylie Brincks (NA), 56.29; 7th, Charlie Smith (EA), 57.39; 8th, Jaclyn Riedinger (NA), 58.42; 9th, Bridgette Hightshoe (WC), 59.71

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Worth County (Hailey Adwell, Abbi Brown, Brooklyn Richardson, Emma Spencer), 56.03; 2nd, Albany (Claire Manring, Norah Shoush, Keylee Siddens, Abigail Troncin), 56.26; 3rd, Rock Port (Payten Shrader, Macie Hale, Jayme McEnaney, Kylie Nuckolls), 59.17; 4th, Stanberry (Jencie James, Jayden Gust, Taelyn Derks, Paige Campbell), 1:06.48

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison (Sophia Martin, Grace Oswald, Claire Martin, Lizzie Schlueter), 1:59.67); 2nd, Albany (Claire Manring, Norah Shoush, Keylee Siddens, Abigail Troncin), 2:00.72; 3rd, Rock Port (Mikayla Makings, Macie Hale, Jayme McEnaney, Kylie Nickolls), 2:07.77; 4th, Worth County (Hailey Adwell, Eva Engel, Emma Spencer, Abbi Brown), 2:09.23; 5th, Maysville (Bailey Vanisko, Shyann Breshears, Kelsie Clark, Sydyney Popplewell), 2:41.05

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Tommi Martin, Jayla Irvine, Lizzie Schlueter), 5:08.49

4×800 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Sophia Martin, Claire Martin, Tommi Martin), 10:51.70; 2nd, Rock Port (Avery Meyerkorth, Mikayla Makings, Macie Hale, Aubrey Watkins), 11:09.18; 3rd, North Andrew (Reagan Walker, Brylie Brincks, Michaela Sybert, Jaclyn Riedinger), 12:00.57; 4th, North Nodaway (Saryn Brown, Lauren Herndon, Andrea Jenkins, Hayleigh Vinzant), 12:03.96

High Jump – 1st, Payton Woodring (EA), 1.47m; 2nd, Saryn Brown (NN), 1.42m; 3rd, Catherine Parks (MC), J1.42m; 4th, Katlyn James (S), 1.37m; 5th, Addison Noland (EA), 1.27m

Pole Vault – 1st (tie), Katlyn James (S), and Mirabella Redman (M), 2.74m; 3rd (tie), Ava Barnes (MC), and Eva Engel (WC), 2.59m; 5th, Grace Oswald (EA), 2.44m; 6th, Paige Sherer (WC), 2.29m; 7th (tie), Charlie Smith (EA), and Michaela Sybert (NA), 2.13m

Long Jump – 1st, Mirabella Redman (M), 4.98m; 2nd, Abigail Troncin (A), 4.85m; 3rd, Katlyn James (S), 4.74m; 4th, Claire Catlett (M), 4.53m; 5th, Avery Meyerkorth (RP), 4.24m; 6th, Brooklyn Richardson (WC), 4.13m; 7th, Brianna Biondo (SH), 4.04m; 8th, Ava Barnes (MC), 4.03m; 9th, Emma Spencer (WC), 3.99m; 10th, Dalaynie Drummond (EA), 3.85m; 11th, Keylee Siddens (A), 3.78m; 12th, Taelyn Derks (S), 3.59m; 13th, Lauren Herndon (NN), 3.56m; 14th, Andrea Jenkins (NN), 3.42m; 15th, Kaitlyn Miller (US), 3.38m; 16th, Reganne Fast (WN), 3.28m; 17th, Savanna Marriott (WN), 3.09m

Triple Jump – 1st, Abigail Troncin (A), 9.73m; 2nd, Brianna Biondo (SH), 9.58m; 3rd, Paige Hanson (WN), 9.34m; 4th, Brylie Brincks (NA), 9.18m; 5th, Claire Catlett (M), 8.89m; 6th, ZeeAnna Gladstone (WC), 8.57m; 7th, Abbi Brown (WC), 8.09m; 8th, Lauren Herndon (NN), 8.07m; 9th, Addison Noland (EA), 7.10m; 10th, Sydney Popplewell (M), 7.08m

Shot Put – 1st, Mikayla Makings (RP), 10.21m; 2nd, Jenna Mason (JCJ), 9.81m; 3rd, Journey Lyons (US), 9.43m; 4th, Bailey Long (MC), 9.37m; 5th, Zoey Prussman (SH), 9.14m; 6th, Riley Walker (NA), 8.65m; 7th, Jayden Gust (S), 8.62m; 8th, Jordan Jackson (RP), 7.81m; 9th, Paige Campbell (S), 7.26m; 10th, Libby Criger (M), 7.21m; 11th, Brylee Rush (WC), 7.06m; 12th, Aspen Cole (NA), 6.85m; 13th, Lucardia Hendricks (NN), 6.56m; 14th, Ava Portman, (MC), 6.50m; 15th, Keeleigh Fish (A), 6.40m; 16th, Angel Wallace (EA), 4.84m

Discus Throw – 1st, Kara-Jean Staton (WC), 30.92m; 2nd, Journey Lyons (US), 30.63m; 3rd, Zoey Prussman (SH), 29.88m; 4th, Ali Brown (WC), 29.26m; 5th, Brea Jenson (S), 28.18m; 6th, Mikayla Makings (RP), 27.28m; 7th, Libby Criger (M), 26.81m; 8th, Jenna Mason (JCJ), 25.25m; 9th, Bailey Long (MC), 24.10m; 10th, Riley Walker (NA), 22.81m; 11th, Alyson Wooten (EA), 22.70m; 12th, Hadleigh Jones (RP), 20.37m; 13th, Jencie James (S), 20.10m; 14th, Liberty Thompson (NA), 19.29m; 15th, Angel Wallace (EA), 19.13m; 16th, Lucardia Hendricks (NN), 18.73m; 17th, Vivian Laird (A), 18.51m; 18th, Zoey McQuate (US), 16.24m; 19th, Avery McDonald (MC), 13.42m

Javelin Throw – 1st, Tommi Martin (EA), 37.42m (new record); 2nd, Journey Lyons (US), 34.64m; 3rd, Ali Brown (WC), 31.41m; 4th, Libby Criger (M), 27.92m; 5th, Alyson Wooten (EA), 25.96m; 6th, Riley Walker (NA), 24.98m; 7th, Zoey McQuate (US), 24.40m; 8th, Jenna Mason (JCJ), 24.13m; 9th, Brea Jenson (S), 24.11m; 10th, Letah Angle (S), 23.92m; 11th, Brylee Rush (WC), 21.86m; 12th, Hadleigh Jones (RP), 19.21m; 13th, Reese Miles (MC), 18.13m; 14th, Payten Shrader (RP), 18.00m; 15th, Vivian Laird (A), 16.93m

BOYS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Levi Cassavaugh (WC), 11.81; 2nd, Porter Davis (A), 12.02; 3rd, Kaylin Merriweather (EA), 12.18; 4th, Ty Hendrix (NA), 12.22; 5th, Nathaniel Giffin (S), 12.43; 7th, Lane Larabee (WN), 12.63; 8th, Clay Hanson (WN), 12.64; 9th, Bracton Cook (RP), 12.68; 10th, Dakota Evans (RP), 12.73; 11th, Kane Derr (MC), 12.77; 12th, Seth Perry (NA), 13.57; 13th, Brayden Hahn (S), 13.74; 14th, Lincoln Wake (WC), 14.50; 15th, Kolten Sterling (M), 16.11

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Kayden Gabbard (M), 24.33; 2nd, Jace Cousatte (WC), 24.38; 3rd, Dawson Fast (WN), 25.17; 4th, Ty Hendrix (NA), 25.54; 5th, Preston Jenkins (WN), 25.99; 6th, Phillip Herron (RP), 26.29; 7th, Kane Derr (MC), 27.30; 8th, Bracton Cook (RP), 27.64; 9th, Aiden Whorton (US), 27.73; 10th, Evean Cooley (S), 27.80; 11th, Chasen Piper (SH), 28.01; 12th, Carter Chapman (WC), 28.78; 13th, Troy Popplewell (A), 29.06; 14th, Seth Perry (NA), 30.34; 15th, Colby McQueen (S), 30.51; 16th, Jacob Staudenmaier (A), 30.82; 17th, Kevin Henggeler (JCJ), 33.24; 18th, Quinton Foote (MC), 33.64

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Tyler Schwebach (S), 53.16; 2nd, Levi Cassavaugh (WC), 54.36; 3rd, Caden Israel (M), 54.54; 4th, Dawson Fast (WN), 55.87; 5th, Colby McQuinn (S), 56.53; 6th, Cole Gillenwater (MC), 58.28; 7th, Hunter Hulett (M), 59.15; 8th, Alex Erickson (EA), 1:01.03; 9th, Brody Scroggins (SH), 1:01.37; 10th, Troy Popplewell (A), 1:03.23; 11th, Cowen O’Riley (EA), 1:03.44; 12th, Chasen Piper (SH), 1:05.40; 13th, Leland Otto (JCJ), 1:06.32; 14th, Ryan Lucas (RP), 1:10.18; 15th, Jaymes Herron (RP), 1:12.33; 16th, Jacob Staudenmaier (A), 1:14.56

800 Meter Run – 1st, Riley Blay (WN), 2:07.21; 2nd, Keaton Zembles (MC), 2:10.88; 3rd, Tyler Schwebach (S), 2:15.79; 4th, Micah Wolf (JCJ), 2:16.80; 5th, Dawson Fansher (SH), 2:21.85; 6th, Aiden Whorton (US), 2:23.60; 7th, Quinton Livengood (MC), 2:28.88; 8th, Cannon Fletcher(WC), 2:29.16; 9th, Decker Heyde (S), 2:31.74; 10th, Conlan Newman (A), 2:34.70; 11th, Lane Mason (RP), 2:38.63; 12th, Colton Morris (M), 2:41.93; 13th, Konner Keesaman (M), 2:42.95; 14th, Kendan Melton-Davis (RP), 2:43.13

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Riley Blay (WN), 4:50.24; 2nd, Keaton Zembles (MC), 5:03.00; 3rd, Dawson Fansher (SH), 5:08.51; 4th, Micah Wolf (JCJ), 5:12.55; 5th, Cannon Fletcher (WC), 5:27.99; 6th, Daniel Lesher (EA), 5:31.05; 7th, Cole Anderson (EA), 5:37.12; 8th, Colton Morris (M), 5:45.94; 9th, Conlan Newman (A), 5:54.44; 10th, Konner Keesaman (M), 6:01.65; 11th, Braden Mires (NN), 6:05.09; 12th, Brody Carroll (S), 6:50.72

3200 Meter Run – 1st, Riley Blay (WN), 10:28.79; 2nd, Daniel Lesher (EA), 11:39.34; 3rd, Cole Anderson (EA), 11:41.97; 4th, Jacob Peery (JCJ), 12:08.39; 5th, Zachary Dominguez (MC), 12:45.07; 6th, Logan Peery (JCJ), 13:20.99; 7th, Braden Mires (NN), 13:42.46

110 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Jace Cousatte (WC), 16.48; 2nd, Tanner Russo (NA), 17.71; 3rd, August Meadows (MC), 18.76; 4th, Peyton Hume (S), 19.14; 5th, Evean Cooley (S), 20.39; 6th, Clayton Davis (WN), 24.67

300 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Jace Cousatte (WC), 44.62; 2nd, Tanner Russo (NA), 48.94; 3rd, Phillip Herron (RP), 49.19; 4th, Peyton Hume (S), 49.31; 5th, Evean Cooley (S), 49.50; 6th, August Meadows (MC), 50.81; 7th, Clayton Davis (WN), 55.42; 8th, Reece Walker (WN), 56.75

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Albany (Porter Davis, Brayden Dillivan, Kyle Emerson, Michael McIntosh), 47.17; 2nd, East Atchison (Owen DeRosier, Alex Erickson, Jarrett Spinnato, Kaylin Merriweather), 49.13; 3rd, Worth County (Tyler New, Landon Moser, Braxton Hightshoe, Jackson Smith), 49.22; 4th, West Nodaway (Lane Larabee, John Fuhrman, Clay Hanson, Preston Jenkins), 51.00; 5th, Mound City (Rowen Derr, Noah Oswald, Jesse Knapp, August Meadows), 54.62; 6th, Maysville (Kolten Sterling, Christopher-John Kay, James Denny, David Breshears), 1:00.74

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, Worth County (John Galanakis, Levi Cassavaugh, Braxton Hightshoe, Jace Cousatte), 1:38.68; 2nd, Albany (Porter Davis, Brayden Dillivan, Kyle Emerson, Michael McIntosh), 1:40.54; 3rd, Maysville (Kayden Gabbard, Hunter Hulett, Caleb Renfro, Caden Israel), 1:41.1; 4th, Mound City (Cole Gillenwater, Tony Osburn, Kane Derr, Quinton Livengood), 1:44.89; 5th, Rock Port (Dakota Evans, Bracton Cook, Ryan Lucas, Phillip Herron), 1:46.42; 6th, East Atchison (Owen DeRosier, Alex Erickson, Braden Graves, Ian Stepp), 1:50.71

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, Stanberry (Decker Heyde, Colby McQuinn, Brayden Hahn, Tyler Schwebach), 3:54.26; 2nd, West Nodaway (John Fuhrman, Clay Hanson, Dawson Fast, Riley Blay), 3:54.43; 3rd, Mound City (Cole Gillenwater, Keaton Zembles, Quinton Livengood, Kane Derr), 3:55.46; 4th, East Atchison (Owen DeRosier, Alex Erickson, Cowen O’Riley, Ian Stepp), 4:18.75; 5th, Jefferson/Conception Junction (Lealand Ottto, Kevin Henggeler, Jacob Peery, Logan Peery), 4:53.88

4×800 Meter Relay – 1st, Stanberry (Colby McQuinn, Decker Heyde, Brayden Hahn, Tyler Schwebach), 9:21.96; 2nd, Mound City (Quinton Livengood, Keaton Zembles, Zachary Dominguiez, Cole Gillenwater), 9:31.32; 3rd, East Atchison (Cole Anderson, Cowen O’Riley, Ian Stepp, Daniel Lesher), 10:28.05; 4th, Jefferson/Conception Junction (Lealand Otto, Kevin Henggeler, Jacob Peery, Logan Peery), 10:42.59; 5th, West Nodaway (Ben Cordell, Clayton Davis, Parker Prettyman, Reece Walker), 11:51.02; 6th, Rock Port (Christian Sticken, Lane Mason, Clint Steffen, Ryan Lucas), 12:28.00

High Jump – 1st, Dawson Fast (WN), 1.73m; 2nd, Kaylin Merriweather (EA), J1.73m; 3rd, Braxton Hightshoe (WC), J1.73m; 4th, Tony Osburn (MC), 1.68m; 5th, Michael McIntosh (A), 1.63m; 6th, Hunter Hulett (M), 1.57m; 7th (tie), Caleb Renfro (M), and Preston Jenkins (WN), 1.52m

Pole Vault – 1st, Tony Osburn (MC), 3.81m; 2nd, Caden Israel (M), 3.66m; 3rd, Nathaniel Giffin (S), 3.05m; 4th (tie), Levi Cassavaugh (WC), and Dakota Evans 10 (RP), 2.90m; 6th, Peyton Hume (S), 2.59m

Long Jump – 1st, Kayden Gabbard (M), 5.54m; 2nd, Tony Osburn (MC), 5.37m; 3rd, Colby McQuinn (S), 5.10m; 4th, Landon Moser (WC), 4.93m; 5th, Caleb Renfro (M), 4.86m; 6th, Michael Cook (WN), 4.72m; 7th, Braxton Hightshoe (WC), 4.71m; 8th (tie), Owen DeRosier (EA), and Kayden Conn (WN), 4.62m; 10th, Colby McQueen (S), 4.31m; 11th, Troy Popplewell (A), 3.77m; 12th, Kendan Melton-Davis (RP), 3.52m

Triple Jump – 1st, Kayden Gabbard (M), 11.26m; 2nd, Tyler New (WC), 10.83m; 3rd, Kayden Conn (WN), 10.18m; 4th, Kyle Emerson (A), 10.00m; 5th, Carter Chapman (WC), 9.75m; 6th, Lealand Otto (JCJ), 9.04m; 7th, James Denny (M), 8.81m; 8th, Colby McQueen (S), 8.74m; 9th, Reece Walker (WN), 8.63m

Shot Put – 1st, Austin Colvin (S), 14.96m; 2nd, Hayden Elifrits (SH), 14.82m; 3rd, Jacob Chittum (NA), 13.81m; 4th, James Herr (WN), 13.33m; 5th, Jase Latham (WC), 13.15m; 6th, James Graham (WN), 12.64m; 7th, Hayden Ferry (JCJ), 11.89m; 8th, Seth Greenwell (A), 11.66m; 9th, Brentyn Herron (RP), 11.48m; 10th, Colt Cameron (WC), 11.43m; 11th, Chris Sticken (RP), 10.55m; 12th, Robert Stubbs (US), 10.36m; 13th, David Breshears (M), 10.32m; 14th, Rowen Derr (MC), 9.61m; 15th, Kal McFarland (SH), 9.43m; 16th, Seth Miller (A), 8.83m; 17th, Christopher-John Kay (M), 8.23m; 18th, Gabe Hevelone (NN), 8.13m; 19th, Reagan Heyde (S), 7.60m; 20th, John Riedinger (NA), 6.81m

Discus Throw – 1st, Austin Colvin (S), 43.87m; 2nd, Hayden Elifrits (SH), 40.55m; 3rd, Truman Runnels (A), 37.92m; 4th, Elias Alarcon (WC), 36.70m; 5th, James Herr (WN), 36.12m; 6th, Brentyn Herron (RP), 34.55m; 7th, Jacob Chittum (NA), 33.10m; 8th, Colten Stevens (RP), 32.32m; 9th, Hayden Ferry (JCJ), 31.69m; 10th, Noah Oswald (MC), 29.76m; 11th, Colt Cameron (WC), 28.84m; 12th, Alex Wilson (A), 27.49m; 13th, Wyatt Elifrites (SH), 27.26m; 14th, Gage Johnson (WN), 25.78m; 15th, Robert Stubbs (US), 23.43m; 16th, David Breshears (M), 22.34m; 17th, James Denny (M), 19.78m; 18th, Reagan Heyde (S), 19.14m; 19th, Gabe Hevelone (NN), 16.62m; 20th, John Riedinger (NA), 15.84m

Javelin Throw – 1st, James Herr (WN), 46.78m; 2nd, Caleb Renfro (M), 44.09m; 3rd, Jacob Chittum (NA), 43.44m; 4th, Austin Colvin (S), 40.69m; 5th, Braden Graves (EA), 38.55m; 6th, Tyler New (WC), 36.86m; 7th, Parker Prettyman (WN), 33.91m; 8th, Robert Stubbs (US), 33.71m; 9th, Colt Cameron (WC), 33.04m; 10th, Jesse Knapp (MC), 31.28m; 11th, Alex Wilson (A), 29.92m; 12th, Hunter Hulett (M), 27.61m; 13th, Reagan Heyde (S), 18.01m