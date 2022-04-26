The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Beneficiary Deed: Filed April 15, 2022, by Stanley Swan to Stanley Swan, Trustee of the Stanley Swan Revocable Trust, for land in Section 30, Township 64, Range 38, Atchison County Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 15, 2022, by Legacy Ministries to Kingdom Properties, LLC, for Lot 9, Block 10, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 18, 2022, by Stephen and Amanda Mitchell to Barbara Swinford, Stephen and Amanda Mitchell, for Lot 4, Block 7, Third Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed April 19, 2022, by Cindy Thomas to Christian Hance and Matthew Hance for Lot 3, Block 14, Nuckolls and White’s and Lot 4, Block 14, Nuckolls and White’s, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 20, 2022, by Coe Farms, LLC, to Timothy and Leslie Sutter for land in Section 27, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 20, 2022, by Coe Farms, LLC, to Farm Properties for land in Section 16, Township 65, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.