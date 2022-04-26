Ella Meyerkorth hurdled to a first place finish in the 100 meter hurdles.

Dylan Lair cruises to the finish line in the prelims of the 200 meter dash.

Brody Wennihan just gets over the bar despite the wind.

Rainy Nordhausen, above, placed eighth with a throw of 16.22 meters in the discus.

Brock Sebek-Holmes, pictured at left, finished in sixth place with a triple jump of 8.89 meters.

Rock Port R-II School hosted the 2022 Rock Port Little Blue Jay Relays April 21, 2022.

The Worth County (WC) girls’ team won the event with 105 points. Other team scores and placings were: 2nd, Albany (A), 95; 3rd, East Atchison (EA), 69.50; 4th, Mound City (MC), 65.50; 5th, Rock Port (RP), 47; 6th, West Nodaway (WN), 40; 7th, South Holt (SH), 18; 8th, North Andrew (NA), 15; 9th, Union Star (US), 8; 10th, North Nodaway (NN), 2. Northeast Nodaway (NEN) also competed

The Worth County boys’ team also placed first at the track meet with 148 points. Other team scores and placings were: 2nd, Rock Port (RP), 74; 3rd, Mound City (MC), 57; 4th, West Nodaway (WN), 49; 5th, East Atchison (EA), 46.50; 6th, Albany (A), 44; 7th, South Holt (SH), 22.50; 8th, North Andrew (NA), 21. Northeast Nodaway (NEN) also competed.

Results of the track meet are as follows:

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Rayleigh Smith (WC), 14.03; 2nd, Alexis Seiter (A), 14.08; 3rd, Brylie Rainez (NA), 14.67; 4th, Miranda Rieger (MC), 14.91; 5th, Brylea Shrader (RP), 14.96; 6th, Addie Gray (WC), 15.21; 7th, Taylor Meyer (MC), 15.11; 8th, Julie Conn (WN), 15.17; 9th, Blair Nelson NEN), 15.22; 10th, Lexi VanHoutan (SH), 15.30; 11th, Danni Irvine (EA), 15.30; 12th, Bresayda Jimenez (EA), 15.45; 13th, Izzy Manville (A), 15.46; 14th, Landrey Kelly (RP), 15.59; 15th, Tessa Bailey (NA), 15.59; 16th, Zoey Sisk (WN), 15.67; 17th, Whitney Turner (SH), 16.49; 18th, Brianna Meyer (NEN), 16.83; 19th, Nevaeh Rowland (NN), 18.47

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 29.6; 2nd, Jayden Hillyard (A), 30.96; 3rd, Hayleigh Wink (A), 31.48; 4th, Rayleigh Smith (WC), 31.58; 5th, Brylie Rainez (NA), 31.81; 6th, Rayla Hufford (MC), 32.06; 7th, Ellie Wilmes (WN), 32.07; 8th, Kinzie Pettijohn (US), 32.46; 9th, Grace Caudill (EA), 32.47; 10th, Lacy Riley (NN), 32.74; 11th, Blair Nelson (NEN), 32.76; 12th, Danika Agnew (EA), 32.95; 13th, Tessa Bailey (NA), 32.97; 14th, Emily Tubbs (MC), 33.43; 15th, Landrey Kelly (RP), 33.46; 16th, Shayla Wood (WN), 33.50; 17th, Mya Hansen (NN), 33.78; 18th, Kambree Briner (WC), 34.74; 19th, Brianna Meyer (NEN), 35.20; 20th, Katie Fansher (SH), 38.50

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Rayla Hufford (MC), 1:10.62; 2nd, Emme Hogue (A), 1:11.46; 3rd, Izzy Manville (A), 1:13.43; 4th, Jacoby Driskell (RP), 1:14.46; 5th, Alivia Moyer (WC), 1:14.97; 6th, Addalea Barcus (NN), 1:16.00; 7th, Kambry Bullock (EA), 1:16.95; 8th, Grace Caudill (EA), 1:19.27; 9th, Brianna Meyer (NEN), 1:21.17; 10th, Blair Nelson (NEN), 1:23.00; 11th, Chloe DeBee (SH), 1:23.48; 12th, Tatum Vogler (RP), 1:28.61

800 Meter Run – 1st, Bailey Wennihan (EA), 2:53.68; 2nd, Dylan Drummond (EA), 2:54.98; 3rd, Brylea Paxson (WC), 3:02.47; 4th, Emma Russell (MC), 3:07.80; 5th, Emma Teten (RP), 3:10.58; 6th, Kristen Tracy (WC), 3:13.41; 7th, Teigan Miller (NA), 3:13.65; 8th, Addie Jones (A), 3:17.93

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Danika Agnew (EA), 6:16.88; 2nd, Brylea Paxson (WC), 6:18.06; 3rd, Sofia Doolittle (A), 6:39.46; 4th, Abigail Atkins (MC), 6:50.05; 5th, Bella Bywater (EA), 6:55.68; 6th, Kristen Tracy (WC), 7:00.03; 7th, Grace Whorton (US), 7:18.23; 8th, Casey Wray (NN), 7:27.85; 9th, Kinleigh Daugherty (RP), 8:12.21

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 18.94; 2nd, Riley Ridge (WC), 19.40; 3rd, Bailey Steeby (US), 19.64; 4th, Mackenzie Hanig (WN), 19.67; 5th, Danni Irvine (EA), 20.48; 6th, Jacoby Driskell (RP), 20.49; 7th, Makenna Moffat (A), 21.01; 8th, Kambry Bullock (EA), 21.71; 9th, Katie Fletchall (WC), 21.73; 10th, Addalea Barcus (NN), 21.85; 11th, Madeline Wilmes (WN), 22.17; 12th, Kaitlyn Bunker (A), 22.62; 13th, Karlee Ivey (MC), 22.80; 14th, Abigail Atkins (MC), 23.95; 15th, Lily Blane (NN), 25.36

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Albany (Alexis Seiter, Emme Hogue, Kylee Preston, Hayleigh Wink), 57.36; 2nd, Worth County (Katie Fletchall, Addie Gray, Keira Hardy, Rayleigh Smith), 58.92; 3rd, West Nodaway (Kalynn Godsey, Haylee Dawson, Kyla Steffey, Julie Conn), 59.92; 4th, East Atchison (Danni Irvine, Bresayda Jimenez, Kennedy White, Grace Caudill), 1:00.40; 5th, Rock Port (Landrey Kelly, Emma Teten, Brylea Shrader, Tatum Vogler), 1:01.42; 6th, North Andrew (Cambrielle Steeby, Tessa Bailey, Teigan Miller, Brylie Rainez), 1:02.05; 7th, Mound City (Madison Livengood, Savannah Simmonds, Taylor Meyer, Miranda Rieger), 1:02.69; 8th, South Holt (Whitney Turner, Katie Fansher, Chloe DeBee, Lexi VanHoutan), 1:05.13

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, Albany (Alexis Seiter, Jayden Hillyard, Kylee Preston, Hayleigh Wink), 2:04.34; 2nd, Worth County (Katie Fletchall, Alivia Moyer, Keira Hardy, Addie Gray), 2:06.75; 3rd, East Atchison (Bella Bywater, Kennedy White, Dylan Drummond, Bailey Wennihan), 2:08.41; 4th, West Nodaway (Mackenzie Hanig, Madeline Wilmes, Kyla Steffey, Ellie Wilmes), 2:08.50; 5th, Union Star (Kinzie Pettijohn, Eliza Bell, Grace Whorton, Bailey Steeby), 2:13.53; 6th, North Nodaway (Lily Blane, Mya Hansen, Lacy Riley, Casey Wray), 2:17.30; 7th, Mound City (Kenzee Ralston, Sierra Krohn, Emily Martin, DeAnna Krohn), 2:47.45

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, Albany (Emme Hogue, Kylee Preston, Sofia Doolittle, Jayden Hillyard), 4:56.47; 2nd, West Nodaway (Kalynn Godsey, Julie Conn, Haylee Dawson, Bella Walker), 4:59.40; 3rd, East Atchison (Kambry Bullock, Danika Agnew, Bailey Wennihan, Dylan Drummond), 4:59.45; 4th, Rock Port (Jacoby Driskell, Tatum Vogler, Brylea Shrader, Ella Meyerkorth) 5:02.97; 5th, Worth County (Rylee Ruckman, Keira Hardy, Sara Fletchall, Alivia Moyer), 5:17.67; 6th, Mound City (Sarah Selleck, Lilli Barnes, Joslin Ungles, Rayla Hufford), 5:19.45; 7th, North Nodaway (Addalea Barcus, Lily Blane, Mya Hansen, Casey Wray), 5:28.18

High Jump – 1st, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 1.39m; 2nd, Riley Ridge (WC), 1.37m; 3rd, Ellie Wilmes (WN), 1.29m; 4th, Rayla Hufford (MC), 1.28m; 5th, Kambry Bullock (EA), 1.27m; 6th (tie), Amber Salas (MC), and Bailey Wennihan (EA), 1.22m

Pole Vault – 1st, Sara Fletchall (WC), 1.98m; 2nd (tie), Joslin Ungles (MC), and Dylan Drummond (EA), 1.84m; 4th, Kambree Briner (WC), 1.83m; 5th, Danni Irvine (EA), 1.68m; 6th, Landrey Kelly (RP), 1.52m

Long Jump – 1st, Bresayda Jimenez (EA), 3.79; 2nd, Chloe DeBee (SH), 3.77m; 3rd, Makenna Moffat (A), 3.72m; 4th, Katie Fletchall (WC), 3.71m; 5th, Lexi VanHoutan (SH), 3.70m; 6th, Hayleigh Wink (A), 3.69m; 7th, Tessa Bailey (NA), 3.64m; 8th, Blair Nelson (NEN), 3.63m; 9th, Grace Caudill (EA), 3.53m; 10th, Kinleigh Daugherty (RP), 3.50m; 11th, Brylea Shrader (RP), 3.49m; 12th, Nichole Brammann (MC), 3.48m; 13th, Addie Gray (WC), 3.34m; 14th, Emily Tubbs (MC), 3.18m; 15th, Brianna Meyer (NEN), 3.00m; 16th, Eliza Bell (US), 2.93m; 17th, Lily Blane (NN), 2.44m; 18th, Addalea Barcus (NN), 2.40m

Triple Jump – 1st, Riley Ridge (WC), 8.27m; 2nd, Chloe DeBee (SH), 8.18m; 3rd, Kylee Preston (A), 7.96m; 4th, Alivia Moyer (WC), 7.82m; 5th, Kiley Caton (MC), 7.78m; 6th, Jacoby Driskell (RP), 7.56m; 7th, Danika Agnew (EA), 7.49m; 8th, Casey Wray (NN), 7.39m; 9th, Lacy Riley (NN), 7.34m; 10th, Miah McIntosh (A), 6.93m; 11th, Lilly Embley (WN), 6.85m; 12th, Destiny Panning (MC), 6.53m; 13th, Elizabeth Clark (EA), 6.28m

Shot Put – 1st, Maggie Osburn (MC), 10.00m; 2nd, Taylor Meyer (MC), 9.57m; 3rd, Kaitlyn Bunker (A), 9.23m; 4th, Chloe Wenger (WN), 8.79m; 5th, Lauren Hogue (A), 8.11m; 6th, Marissa Schmitz (WC), 7.97m; 7th, Chloe Gladstone (WC), 7.50m; 8th, Rainy Nordhausen (EA), 7.38m; 9th, Keira Roup (RP), 7.07m

Discus Throw – 1st, Maggie Osburn (MC), 22.47m; 2nd, Chloe Wenger (WN), 20.11m; 3rd, Emery McClintock (NA), 19.57m; 4th, Rylee Ruckman (WC), 19.33m; 5th, River Stamper (A), 17.46m; 6th, Kristen Tracy (WC), 16.62m; 7th, Rainy Nordhausen (EA), 16.22m; 8th, Tatum Vogler (RP), 16.09m; 9th, Miranda Rieger (MC), 15.60m; 10th, Mylee Weatherd (A), 15.55m; 11th, Emma Teten (RP), 15.23m

BOYS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Dylan Lair (RP), 12.5; 2nd, Bo Collins (WC), 12.58; 3rd, Mason Nester (NA), 13.16; 4th, Tate Johnson (EA), 13.38; 5th, Cooper Snodderley (WN), 13.47; 6th, Tye Hoyt (WN), 13.56; 7th, Reece Gray (NEN), 14.07; 8th, Caleb New (WC), 14.96; 9th, Clayton Griffin (A), 15.12; 10th, Kaler Baker (US), 15.66; 11th, River Cotton (SH), 15.70; 12th, Logan Drewes (MC), 15.93; 13th, Emery Kneib (NA), 16.01; 14th, Isaac Haer (MC), 17.41; 15th, Jadyn Geib (RP), 18.69; 16th, Finn Hurst (EA), 20.59

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Bo Collins (WC), 25.14; 2nd, Dylan Lair (RP), 25.17; 3rd, Chauncey Brown (MC), 26.67; 4th, Elliot Mercer (A), 27.51; 5th, Tye Hoyt (WN), 28.08; 6th, Cooper Snodderley (WN), 28.22; 7th, Jaydin Burtnett (SH), 28.06; 8th, Cameron Biondo (SH), 28.45; 9th, Reece Gray (NEN), 28.78; 10th, Carter Oswald (EA), 30.36; 11th, Brock Sebek-Holmes (RP), 31.69; 12th, Reed Smyser (WC), 32.13; 13th, Alex Martin (EA), 33.38; 14th, Porter Runnels (A), 34.41; 15th, Karson Wilmes (NA), 34.96; 16th, Keith Riedel (NN), 42.40; 17th, Sawyer Crowder (NA), 45.87

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Brayden Stevens (WC), 59.78; 2nd, Creyton Roup (MC), 1:02.10; 3rd, Dylan Walker (WN), 1:02.50; 4th, Dakota Patterson (WN), 1:03.85; 5th, Zach Popplewell (A), 1:04.34; 6th, Jadyn Geib (RP), 1:05.23; 7th, Mason Kingery (EA), 1:05.23; 8th, Reece Gray (NEN), 1:05.28; 9th, Griffin Kemerling (SH), 1:05.86; 10th, Ridge Harger (NN), 1:07.27; 11th, Gannon Volner (NN), 1:08.58; 12th, Tait Morris (SH), 1:08.91; 13th, Hayden Sanders (WC), 1:11.75; 14th, Gabriel Struthers (RP), 1:12.30; 15th, Heath Biermann (MC), 1:13.62; 16th, Issac Coats (NA), 1:15.02; 17th, Porter Runnels (A), 1:21.91

800 Meter Run – 1st, Noah Doolitle (A), 2:24.97; 2nd, Cole Ruby (WC), 2:32.07; 3rd, Adian Hughes-Fast (WN), 2:35.42; 4th, Nick Ivey (MC), 2:37.94; 5th, Lucas Frisch (WC), 2:38.67; 6th, Memphis Jones (SH), 2:40.69; 7th, Brody Wennihan (EA), 2:45.44; 8th, John Gard (MC), 2:48.53; 9th, Chase Pearson (EA), 2:50.57; 10th, John Rigney (A), 2:57.52; 11th, Kyler Noland (SH), 3:01.18; 12th, Gabriel Gebhards (RP), 3:02.35; 13th, Logan Lomax (RP), 3:12.28; 14th, Emery Kneib (NA), 3:21.60; 15th, Moses Wieland (WN), 3:37.51

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Noah Doolitle (A), 5:12.07; 2nd, Nick Ivey (MC), 5:32.39; 3rd, Jackson Meyerkorth (RP), 5:35.81; 4th, Mason Kingery (EA), 5:45.35; 5th, Quin Staten (EA), 6:04.40; 6th, Brody McGinness (WN), 6:07.89; 7th, Scott Manley (MC), 6:17.86; 8th, Dylan Smith (WC), 6:18.31; 9th, Lance Runde (NEN), 6:21.96; 10th, Brock Sebek-Holmes (RP), 6:24.56; 11th, Landen Harman (SH), 6:36.66; 12th, Lynard Klawuhn (US), 6:51.95; 13th, Ryder Smyser (WC), 7:25.79

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Brayden Stevens (WC), 15.61; 2nd, Andrew Griffin (WC), 17.71; 3rd, Dakota Patterson (WN), 18.82; 4th, Mason Nester (NA), 19.69; 7th, Joseph Smock (WN), 20.38; 8th, Kyle Withrow (NA), 20.38; 9th, Heath Biermann (MC), 21.16

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Worth County (Andrew Griffin, Lucas Frisch, Brayden Murphy, Franklynn Taute), 51.84; 2nd, Mound City (Creyton Roup, Wesley Bryant, Ernest Peters, John Gard), 54.58; 3rd, Rock Port (Camden McEnaney, Jadyn Geib, Brock Sebek-Holmes, Case Millsap), 54.78; 4th, North Andrew (Mason Nester, Blaise Patterson, Ben Roller, Isaac Coats), 55.64; 5th, East Atchison (Tate Johnson, Parker Livengood, Braylon Foster, Gavin Irvine), 55.71; 6th, South Holt (Cameron Biondo, Memphis Jones, Aiden Martin, Jaydin Burtnett), 55.90; 7th, West Nodaway (Walker Thompson, Jonathan Smock, Joseph Smock, Camden Brown), 57.74

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, Worth County (Sawyer Thurman, Lucas Frisch, Brayden Murphy, Franklynn Taute), 1:49.90; 2nd, South Holt (Cameron Biondo, Griffin Kemerling, Tait Morris, Jaydin Burtnett), 1:54.02; 3rd, Rock Port (Camden McEnaney, Jackson Meyerkorth, Jadyn Geib, Case Millsap), 1:55.08; 4th, West Nodaway (Walker Thompson, Oren Goff, Keaton Reynolds, Tye Hoyt), 1:55.14; 5th, East Atchison (Gavin Irvine, Carter Oswald, Parker Livengood, Braylon Foster), 1:59.14; 6th, Mound City (Scott Manley, Wesley Bryant, Ernest Peters, John Gard), 1:59.59; 7th, North Andrew (Hunter Lee, Issac Coats, Kyle Withrow, Ben Roller), 2:05.96; 8th, North Nodaway (Jordan DeLeon, Keith Riedel, Gannon Volner, Ridge Harger), 2:16.92

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, Mound City (Chauncey Brown, Ernest Peters, Creyton Roup, Nick Ivey), 4:21.03; 2nd, Rock Port (Camden McEnaney, Quentin Jackson, Jackson Meyerkorth, Case Millsap), 4:23.40; 3rd, West Nodaway (Joseph Smock, Jonathan Smock, Dylan Walker, Cooper Morrow), 4:30.57; 4th, Worth County (Brayden Combs, Wyatt Hill, Sawyer Thurman, Franklynn Taute), 4:31.74; 5th, Albany (Zach Popplewell, Clayton Griffin, John Rigney, Noah Doolittle), 4:31.85; 6th, East Atchison (Quin Staten, Brody Wennihan, Chase Pearson, Mason Kingery), 4:38.32; 7th, South Holt (Kyler Noland, River Cotton, Tayte Prussman, Landen Harman), 5:24.48

High Jump – 1st, Bo Collins (WC), 1.53m; 2nd, Andrew Griffin (WC), 1.52m; 3rd, Mason Kingery (EA), 1.47m; 4th, Case Millsap (RP), 1.42m; 5th, Griffin Kemerling (SH), 1.41m; 6th, Camden McEnaney (RP), 1.40m

Pole Vault – 1st, Brayden Stevens (WC), 2.74m; 2nd, Brayden Combs (WC), 2.44m; 3rd, Mason Nester (NA), 2.30m; 4th, Moses Wieland (WN), 2.29m; 5th (tie), Gage Schroeder (SH), and Gavin Irvine (EA), 2.13m; 7th, Creyton Roup (MC), 2.12m; 8th (tie), Kyler Noland (SH), and Camden Brown (WN), 1.98m; 10th (tie), Ernest Peters (MC), and Brody Wennihan (EA), 1.83m

Long Jump – 1st, Dylan Lair (RP), 5.15m; 2nd, Brayden Stevens (WC), 5.12m; 3rd, Cooper Snodderley (WN), 4.90m; 4th, Franklynn Taute (WC), 4.89m; 5th, Gage Schroeder (SH), 4.60m; 6th, Jaydin Burtnett (SH), 4.52m; 7th, Reece Gray (NEN), 4.48m; 8th, Quin Staten (EA), 4.46m; 9th, Logan Lomax (RP), 4.37m; 10th, Zach Popplewell (A), 4.19m; 11th, Ridge Harger (NN), 4.14m; 12th, John Gard (MC), 4.00m; 13th (tie), Lynard Klawuhn (US), and Issac Coats (NA), 3.66m; 15th, Carter Oswald (EA), 3.53m; 16th, Lance Runde (NEN), 3.51m; 17th, John Rigney (A), 3.35m; 18th, Kaler Baker (US), 3.24m; 19th, Brayden Marsh (WN), 3.19m; 20th, Karson Wilmes (NA), 3.16m; 21st, Keith Riedel (NN), 2.73m; 22nd, CJ DeBooght (MC), 2.59m

Triple Jump – 1st, Chauncey Brown (MC), 10.38m; 2nd, Andrew Griffin (WC), 9.85m; 3rd, Tait Morris (SH), 9.49m; 4th, Noah Doolitle (A), 9.32m; 5th, Lucas Frisch (WC), 9.31m; 6th, Brock Sebek-Holmes (RP), 8.89m; 7th, Brody McGinness (WN), 8.78m; 8th, Jackson Meyerkorth (RP), 8.63m; 9th, Lynard Klawuhn (US), 8.30m; 10th, Tayte Prussman (SH), 8.17m; 11th, Jordan DeLeon (NN), 7.96m; 12th, Lincoln Nielson (WN), 7.52m; 13th, Emery Kneib (NA), 7.04m; 14th, Colden Ramsey (NA), 6.80m; 15th, Gannon Volner (NN), 6.61m; 16th, Chase Pearson (EA), 5.72m; 17th, Finn Hurst (EA), 5.56m

Shot Put – 1st, Tate Johnson (EA), 11.77m; 2nd, Elliot Mercer (A), 11.01m; 3rd, Ryder Herron (RP), 10.83m; 4th, Brayden Smith (EA), 10.28m; 5th, Calvin Knowles (MC), 9.97m; 6th, Colden Ramsey (NA), 9.62m; 7th, Jace Cameron (WC), 9.55m; 8th, Brayden Murphy (WC), 9.13m; 9th (tie), Quentin Jackson (RP), and Walker Johnson (WN), 9.06m; 11th, Kanyon Ramsey (NA), 8.40m; 12th, Porter Runnels (A), 8.02m; 13th, Paxton Prettyman (WN), 7.80m

Discus Throw – 1st, Bo Collins (WC), 41.67m; 2nd, Brayden Smith (EA), 33.47m; 3rd, Ryder Herron (RP), 32.49m; 4th, Elliot Mercer (A), 31.70m; 5th, Tate Johnson (EA), 29.38m; 6th, Quentin Jackson (RP), 28.43m; 7th, Tyler Gray (WN), 26.29m; 8th, Brayden Murphy (WC), 26.02m; 9th, Ben Roller (NA), 25.35m; 10th, Shae Miller (A), 23.29m; 11th, Oren Goff (WN), 23.20m; 12th, Calvin Knowles (MC), 20.53m; 13th, Hunter Lee (NA), 20.43m