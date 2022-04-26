Roddy Barnes (at left), blues and jazz pianist, composer, and entertainer and son of the late Kenneth and Carol Barnes of Westboro, Missouri, performed at the Tarkio Rotary Theatre Sunday, April 24, 2022, as part of the Mule Barn Theatre Guild’s Artist Series performances. The theatre was overflowing with locals eager to listen to Roddy, as well as area high school students Lizzie Schlueter (below) and Maddie Cox who performed a number each. Classically trained, Roddy made the transition to blues and jazz during study in France and at the Berklee School of Music, and performed for many years in New Orleans and Austin. Now living in Virginia, Barnes has released eight of his own albums, been featured at festivals and on national radio programs, and toured internationally. Roddy’s compositions have been recorded by many notable performers including Gaye Adegbalola, Andra Faye, and Ann Rabson of Saffire, the Uppity Blues Women.