Keli Morris, Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation facilitator, has resigned to pursue a career at Fantastic Fido’s and The Good Dog Brand, owned by Alyson Fisher. Morris has worked for NWMEF for almost eight years and before moving into that position worked for 17 years at Bank Midwest. Morris states: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the job as facilitator and cherish the relationships I have built in northwest Missouri. From business owners to resource partners in each of the communities, we have a strong network of individuals that desire great things for the region and want to see entrepreneurship developed and nurtured, for that it makes it challenging to move on.”

Morris will be working with more than 40 employees with Fisher’s operations in Country Club, Savannah and Maryville. At NWMEF, she worked with approximately 70 community volunteers who comprise several boards.

NWMEF is a non for profit business development group, assisting rural entrepreneurs across Northwest Missouri in creating or maintaining their small business ventures. Their coverage area includes Andrew, Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.

Morris said she will stay on in a consulting capacity until the new facilitator is hired and then will accompany them on a tour of Northwest Missouri to introduce the new facilitator to each of the communities they will serve. More information about the position can be found on their website at www.nwmef.org.