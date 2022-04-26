The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held organizational and regular meetings April 13, 2022.

Superintendent Ethan Sickels called the organizational meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. in the board room. Others in attendance were Joanna Burke, Jeremy Davis, Regan Griffin, Reven Herron, Jared Meyerkorth, Afton Schomburg, and Kayla Sierks. Also present were Elementary Principal Steve Waigand, High School Principal Donnie Parsons, Board Secretary Debbie Young and the following guests: Leigh Ann Lawrence, Kendall Carpenter, Stacy Hughes, Tabitha Waigand, Chris Shimmel, and Amy Shimmel.

The agenda was adopted and Superintendent Sickels administered the oath of office to board members Afton Schomburg and Kayla Sierks. Jeremy Davis was elected president and Reven Herron was elected vice-president.

With President Davis presiding, the minutes of the regular meeting of March 10, 2022, were approved. Mr. Sickels reviewed the financial information for the month ending March 2022. The transfer of funds, March final check register, the April check register to date and the activity account checks were approved. During communications, Mr. Sickels presented the OPAA! newsletter and read a letter of resignation from Kelli Holstine effective at the end of the 2021 – 2022 school year. During scheduled audience, Chris Shimmel requested the district consider allowing students who do not attend full-time the opportunity to participate in MSHSAA athletics and activities. Then the board heard reports from Mrs. Lawrence, Mrs. Hughes, Mrs. Waigand, Mrs. Carpenter, and Mrs. Geib on the grades K-3 science curriculum. The board thanked everyone for their presentations, and the guests left the meeting.

Mr. Waigand reported elementary attendance for February was 93.9% (202 students). The Energy Bus Rally was held March 31 and students were recognized for Principle #6 – Loving Your Passengers. This month students will be learning more about Principle #7 Enjoy the Ride, focusing on being thankful for the people and things in our lives. Reading goal tracker – the elementary is at 7,058.9 points through the end of March. The school wide goal for the elementary is 9,000 AR points. When the goal is reached students will have a day of fun with bounce houses. Parent-Teacher conferences were held on Thursday, March 17. In all, 89 conferences were held from preschool through sixth grade. Little Jays Preschool enrollment for 2022-2023 school year was held on March 23. There are 20 enrolled and two on the waiting list. Preschool screenings were held on March 24 and 25. The MAP testing schedule was reviewed along with staff professional development opportunities. Several upcoming dates were noted. Mr. Waigand then reviewed the NWEA winter testing data.

Mr. Parsons reported high school attendance through April 7 is 94.35% (146 students). Classrooms are making the final push to get ready for state testing. The school has a high school math opening for the 2022-23 school year. The 7-12 students attended an assembly on April 7 at TAC featuring mental health speaker, Jeff Yalden. The theme for Prom 2022 is “Enchanted Garden.” It is being held April 23 at the Memorial Building. After Prom is being held at the Papio Fun Park. Graduation for the class of 2022 is scheduled for May 15 at 1:30 p.m. in the south gymnasium. The school play “You Can’t Beat the House” is being held April 27 at 7:00 p.m. in the north gymnasium. High School Scholar Bowl ended the season with a record of 13 -2 and placed second in the 275 Conference Tournament. Bannack Skillen was named 1st Team All-275 Conference. The FFA Floriculture, Livestock, and Ag Mechanics teams all qualified for State. Several other upcoming activities were highlighted.

Mr. Sickels stated the monthly program evaluation report is on Student Athletics/Activities and it was presented to the board by Mr. Parsons. Mr. Sickels then reviewed the certified staff service awards to be presented at the end of the year. He invited any interested board members to attend the MSBA spring regional meeting being held April 28. Mr. Sickels reported on pending school related legislation currently being discussed in Jefferson City, and reported on ESSERIII grant funds that may be available for summer school programs. The possibility of running a no-tax increase bond issue on the April 2023 ballot for facilities improvements was discussed, and Mr. Sickels reviewed the initial steps on the timeline.

The board then proceeded to address several items of new business. Action was taken to certify the graduating class of 2022 pending the completion of all requirements; to approve the 2022-23 professional development committee goals, to approve the 2022-23 group medical plans; to approve updates to MSBA board policies EBBC, GDBDA, and JGA; to approve the 2022-23 MSBA membership; to approve an addition to Ron Owen’s mowing contract for mowing the baseball field; and to approve amendments to the 2021-22 budget. Consideration was given to textbook purchases with action taken to approve the bid from Houghton-Mifflin for junior high American history and junior high world history texts, to approve the bid from Math Expressions for elementary math workbooks, and to approve the bid from SAVVAS Learning for elementary handwriting. Mr. Sickels reviewed the technology plan and action was taken to approve the purchase of two promethean boards from Haddock Corporation. Consideration was given to bids for facilities improvements with action taken to approve the bid from Gary Davis to replace the east elementary entrance sidewalk. Action was taken to approve opening an account with Fidelity Investments for the inheritance from Joanne Curnutt. Consideration was given to employment of personnel for the 2022-23 school year with action taken to employ the following certified staff members: Katarina Bennett, Danyal Coon, Jayme Wood, and Christin Dush; to employ the following non-certified staff members: Tyne Chaney, Debbie Clodfelter, Georgia Criger, Richard Fentiman, Danny Fischer, Cindie Gaines, Michelle Garst, Steve Grossman, Valeria Grossman, Mary Hale, Wendy Hays, Carol Herron, Kristi Herron, Tisha Jackson, Madison McPhillips, Mark McMahon, Dick Morgan, Brittany Paris, Dixie Teten, Jennifer Welch, and Debbie Young; to employ Bracton Cook and Chaney Vogler for summer maintenance; and to extend 2022-23 extra-duty contracts as follows: Austin Alitz, head junior high boys’ basketball coach; Madison Alitz, assistant high school volleyball coach; Megan Bebb, National Honor Society sponsor; Aaron Carpenter, head high school boys’ basketball coach; Gary Davis, assistant high school girls’ basketball coach; Dylan Dittman, assistant high school football coach; Carrie Driskell, junior high cheer sponsor, assistant high school track coach, head junior high girls’ track coach, junior class sponsor; Tawni Ellis, peer counselor sponsor; Shauna Farmer, MOSIS coordinator, concession stand manager, peer counselor sponsor, dance team sponsor, student council sponsor; Stephen Gaines, head junior high football coach, head junior high girls’ basketball coach; Tiffanie Gaines, technology coordinator, FBLA sponsor; Michelle Garst, website management; Chris Gebhards, head junior high wrestling coach; Tad Gebhards, assistant high school baseball coach; Sammantha Giddinge, assistant junior high boys’ basketball coach; Crystal Goins, FCCLA sponsor, junior class sponsor; Kristi Herron, website management; Thomas Herron, junior high scholar bowl sponsor, head high school boys’ track coach; Trudy Herron, senior class sponsor; Rachel Jenkins, high school cheer sponsor, head high school volleyball coach, head junior high volleyball coach, head high school girls’ track coach; Dalton Jones, head high school football coach, assistant high school boys’ basketball coach, head junior high boys’ track coach, senior class sponsor, summer weight program; Angela Mace, head high school cross country coach; Mark McMahon, head high school wrestling coach; Madison McPhillips, assistant junior high volleyball coach, assistant junior high girls basketball coach, head high school girls’ basketball coach; Chris Millsap, head high school baseball coach; Abby Palmer, instrumental and vocal music, marching auxiliaries; Jeremy Palmer, FFA sponsor, assistant junior high football coach; Steve Proctor, assistant high school girls wrestling coach, assistant junior high wrestling coach; Kerri Rodriquez, high school play sponsor, junior class sponsor; Jennifer Rueckert, senior class sponsor; Shawn Shineman, assistant high school football coach, head boys’ golf coach; Jordan Shrader, assistant high school baseball coach; Ethan Sickels, head girls’ golf coach, assistant high school wrestling coach; Amy Skillen, website management, yearbook/newspaper sponsor, high school scholar bowl. Following a brief discussion of future business items, the meeting was adjourned.