Cameron Oswald reacts to a ball hit up the first base line in the Wolves’ home game against Bishop LeBlond April 21, 2022.

EA’s Braden Graves fouls a ball back while up at the plate.

The East Atchison Wolves Varsity Baseball Team watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 3-19 loss to Bishop LeBlond Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Tarkio. The Wolves struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing LeBlond.

Josh Smith was on the pitcher’s mound for EA. The hurler surrendered 11 runs on 10 hits over three innings, striking out four. Zack Stevens and Owen DeRosier entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one and one-third innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively. Smith led the Wolves with two hits in two at bats.

Individual EA stats follow:

Alex Erickson – 1 hit (single), 1 strikeout; 2 outs, 2 errors

Zack Stevens – 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 1.1 inning pitched allowing 2 hits, 8 walks, and 8 runs (6 earned runs), striking out 2

Bo Graves – 1 RBI, 1 strikeout; 4 outs

Carter Holecek – 1 hit (single), 1 run, 1 strikeout; 1 out, 1 error

Trent Kingery – 1 RBI, 1 strikeout

Owen DeRosier – 1 strikeout; .2 inning pitched allowing 2 hits and striking out 1; 1 out, 1 error

Cameron Oswald – 1 strikeout, 1 stolen base

Braden Graves – 1 hit (double), 1 run, 1 strikeout; 7 outs, 1 error

Josh Smith – 2 hits (2 singles), 1 RBI, 1 run, 1 walk; 3.0 innings pitched, allowing 10 hits, 2 walks, and 11 runs (4 earned runs), striking out 4

Blake Simmons – 1 stolen base

The Wolves JV also lost to Bishop LeBlond, falling 4-6.

Alex Erickson was on the hill for East Atchison, allowing five hits and three runs over one-third of an inning, striking out one and walking zero. Luke Morey and Carter Holecek entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one inning and one-third of an inning respectively. Blake Simmons led the Wolves with two hits in two at bats.

Individual EA stats follow:

Blake Simmons – 2 hits (2 singles), 1 RBI, 1 run, 1 stolen base; 1 out

River Dow – 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 3 outs

Trent Kingery – 1 hit (double), 1 RBI

Luke Morey – 1 RBI; 1.0 inning pitched, striking out 2

Karson Bullock – 1 hit (single), 1 run

Clayton Vernon – 1 run, 1 walk

Jesse Navin – 1 RBI; 1 error

Alex Erickson – .1 inning pitched allowing 5 hits and 3 runs (3 earned runs), striking out 1

Carter Holecek – .1 inning pitched allowing 2 hits, 3 walks, and 3 runs (3 earned runs)

Owen DeRosier – 1 out