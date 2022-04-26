Cameron Oswald reacts to a ball hit up the first base line in the Wolves’ home game against Bishop LeBlond April 21, 2022.
EA’s Braden Graves fouls a ball back while up at the plate.
The East Atchison Wolves Varsity Baseball Team watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 3-19 loss to Bishop LeBlond Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Tarkio. The Wolves struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing LeBlond.
Josh Smith was on the pitcher’s mound for EA. The hurler surrendered 11 runs on 10 hits over three innings, striking out four. Zack Stevens and Owen DeRosier entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one and one-third innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively. Smith led the Wolves with two hits in two at bats.
Individual EA stats follow:
Alex Erickson – 1 hit (single), 1 strikeout; 2 outs, 2 errors
Zack Stevens – 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 1.1 inning pitched allowing 2 hits, 8 walks, and 8 runs (6 earned runs), striking out 2
Bo Graves – 1 RBI, 1 strikeout; 4 outs
Carter Holecek – 1 hit (single), 1 run, 1 strikeout; 1 out, 1 error
Trent Kingery – 1 RBI, 1 strikeout
Owen DeRosier – 1 strikeout; .2 inning pitched allowing 2 hits and striking out 1; 1 out, 1 error
Cameron Oswald – 1 strikeout, 1 stolen base
Braden Graves – 1 hit (double), 1 run, 1 strikeout; 7 outs, 1 error
Josh Smith – 2 hits (2 singles), 1 RBI, 1 run, 1 walk; 3.0 innings pitched, allowing 10 hits, 2 walks, and 11 runs (4 earned runs), striking out 4
Blake Simmons – 1 stolen base
The Wolves JV also lost to Bishop LeBlond, falling 4-6.
Alex Erickson was on the hill for East Atchison, allowing five hits and three runs over one-third of an inning, striking out one and walking zero. Luke Morey and Carter Holecek entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one inning and one-third of an inning respectively. Blake Simmons led the Wolves with two hits in two at bats.
Individual EA stats follow:
Blake Simmons – 2 hits (2 singles), 1 RBI, 1 run, 1 stolen base; 1 out
River Dow – 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 3 outs
Trent Kingery – 1 hit (double), 1 RBI
Luke Morey – 1 RBI; 1.0 inning pitched, striking out 2
Karson Bullock – 1 hit (single), 1 run
Clayton Vernon – 1 run, 1 walk
Jesse Navin – 1 RBI; 1 error
Alex Erickson – .1 inning pitched allowing 5 hits and 3 runs (3 earned runs), striking out 1
Carter Holecek – .1 inning pitched allowing 2 hits, 3 walks, and 3 runs (3 earned runs)
Owen DeRosier – 1 out