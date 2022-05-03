The top three spellers in grades 3 and 4 at the 275 Conference Spelling Bee and who earned medals were, from left to right: 3rd place winner Jackson Wachtel from DeKalb; 2nd place winner Gideon Hogue from Rock Port; and 1st place winner Gannon Stricker from North Nodaway. (Mound City News photos)

The top three spellers in grades 5 and 6 at the 275 Conference Spelling Bee and who earned medals were, from left to right: 3rd place winner Eden Allen from South Holt; 2nd place winner Makiah Kelmel from Craig; and 1st place winner Easton Madron from Tarkio.

The top three spellers in grades 7 and 8 at the 275 Conference Spelling Bee on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Mound City R-2 School and who earned medals were, from left to right: 3rd place winner Benjamin Nichols from Osborn; 2nd place winner Joslin Ungles from Mound City; and 1st place winner Tate Johnson from Fairfax.

The top three spellers in grades 9-12 at the 275 Conference Spelling Bee and who earned medals were, from left to right: 3rd place winner Aidan Whorton from Union Star; 2nd place winner Dylan Kemerling from Rock Port; and 1st place winner Trent Kingery from Fairfax.

The 275 Conference Spelling Bee was held Monday, April 25, at Mound City R-2 School with the top spellers from 11 participating schools competing in four age divisions. The reader was Mrs. Jacqueline Rother and the three judges were Ms. Dee Flint, Mrs. Emily Petersen, and Mrs. Cammy Ungles. The participating schools were Mound City, South Holt, Craig, Nodaway-Holt, Rock Port, Fairfax, Tarkio, North Nodaway, Osborn, DeKalb, and Union Star.

Awards were given to the top three spellers in Grades 3 and 4, Grades 5 and 6, Grades 7 and 8, and Grades 9-12.