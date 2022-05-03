Fairfax baccalaureate

The Fairfax Ministerial Alliance will hold a baccalaureate service Sunday, May 8, at 2:00 p.m. at the Fairfax Baptist Church for graduating seniors of Fairfax and their family. The ministerial alliance will offer some words to lead the seniors on their journey and bless each step that they take into the future.

RPHS baccalaureate

The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance will hold a baccalaureate service Sunday, May 8, at 6:00 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church for graduating seniors of Rock Port R-II and their family.

THS baccalaureate

The Tarkio High School Class of 2022 Baccalaureate will be Wednesday, May 11, at the Tarkio United Methodist Church. Dinner for seniors, parents, grandparents, sponsors, and administration will be held at 6:00 p.m. The baccalaureate services will take place at 7:00 p.m.