Graduation ceremonies for Atchison County seniors are quickly approaching. The ceremonies for all three county schools will take place on Sunday, May 15, at each high school.

The Fairfax High School commencement ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m.

The Rock Port High School commencement ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The Tarkio High School commencement ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Family and friends are invited to attend and celebrate this tremendous achievement!