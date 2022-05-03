Dr. Susan Eddleman, center, has announced her retirement. Also pictured are Susie Mather, left, and Rhonda Gayler, right.

A familiar face on Main Street in Rock Port is now enjoying retirement after 38 years of dentistry. Dr. Susan Eddleman has been a well-known dentist and community member and will be greatly missed by her patients and friends.

After graduating in 1979 from the University of Missouri with a BA in Biology, Dr. Susan Eddleman graduated from UMKC School of Dentistry in 1984. Shortly after that, Susan and her husband, David, began putting down roots in Rock Port, Missouri.

When she began her practice, Susie Mather was her assistant and continued to be with her in the office throughout the years.

Susan and David raised two children in Rock Port and enjoyed going to their various activities.

“I have been quite pleased with their education at Rock Port R-II and all of the activities that Atchison County has afforded them,” Susan said.

“There are so many people that I am going to miss from my church, the town and my practice,” Susan said.