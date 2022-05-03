Marita “Rita” Stevens has retired after 32 years in the Atchison County Circuit Clerk’s office. On Thursday, April 28, Atchison County Circuit Clerk and Recorder Lorie Hall held a retirement reception to honor Rita. Presiding Commissioner Curt Livengood started things with a resolution from the county commissioners honoring Rita for her dedication to the citizens of Atchison County. Lorie also invited the area judges to say a few words about their years of working with Rita. Judges Corey Herron, Roger Prokes, Robert Rice, and Brett Hurst were on hand to share a story or two and offer best wishes to Rita in her retirement. Judges Richardson, Joel Miller and Rebecca S. McGinley also sent messages that Lorie shared with the many friends, family, and coworkers who filled the courtroom. Pictured above, left to right, are Brett Hurst, Roger Prokes, Corey Herron, Rita Stevens, Lorie Hall, and Robert Rice.