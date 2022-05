The Tarkio R-I 6th-12th grade Spring Music Concert will be Wednesday, May 4, in the Tarkio High School Gym at 6:00 p.m.

The Rock Port R-II Spring Concert will be held Wednesday, May 4, in the south gym beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The Fairfax R-3 Spring Music Program will be held Wednesday, May 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

Everyone is invited to attend.