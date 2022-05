Six members of the Rock Port FFA trap shooting team traveled to Linn Creek, Missouri, this past weekend to participate in the State Trap Shoot event! The shooters did a great job and Rock Port’s Brogan Krutz had a 25 straight round and received a patch. Rock Port’s results from the event follow: Brogan Krutz 93/100, Zoey Hurst 91/100, Kyler Hughes 90/100, Ozey Hurst 90/100, Jayden Krutz 86/100, and Aricin Weber 71/100. Rock Port’s team score was 450/500. (Rock Port FFA Facebook photo)