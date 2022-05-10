The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has planned in Atchison County for the week of May 9-15, 2022. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122-124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.) More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation

Route N – Closed for a culvert replacement from 310th Street to Atchison Holt Road, May 10, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Route N – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, May 10-13

Route C – Closed for a culvert replacement from Route M to Route UU (Nodaway County), May 11, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Route M – Closed for pothole patching from Route C to the Iowa state line, May 12, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.