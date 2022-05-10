The late Betty Wennihan, pictured with her husband, Gary, served as the historian for the Fairfax Alumni Association for many years. She provided information to the group for recognition of alumni members. In recognition of her service, the City of Fairfax has proclaimed May 13, 2022, as Betty Wennihan Day.

Office of the Mayor • Fairfax, Missouri

Proclamation

Whereas the government of Fairfax, Missouri, established 1881, celebrates our local patrons and their contributions to the students, school and community; and

Whereas the schools and educators have made strong efforts, working with community members to bring life to the history of our town; and

Whereas it was a lifelong goal and effort of BETTY WENNIHAN to assist students in their investigating of information, and sharing her knowledge of the area within Atchison County, Missouri, and

Whereas Betty served as historian for the Fairfax Alumni Association for so many years, providing information to said group yearly for recognition of alumni members: and

Whereas teachers who worked with Betty to bring information to the classroom would like to honor her efforts and thank her family for their support of her work in our community.

Now, therefore, the City of Fairfax declares May 13, 2022, as Betty Wennihan Day and annually, from this day forward, the week of the Fairfax Alumni Banquet to be proclaimed

“Celebration of Our Past Week in Fairfax, Missouri”

In witness whereof I have hereunto set my hand and caused this seal to be affixed.

Ryan Kingery, Mayor

Attest: Lori Helfers, City Clerk

Fairfax school memorabilia is on display at KG Buds in preparation for Betty Wennihan Day and the Fairfax Alumni Banquet.