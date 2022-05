Do It Best Hardware in Rock Port recently held a raffle for a 1903 Springfield. Wesley Clark won the gun and $1,800 was raised from the ticket sales. The proceeds were then donated to C.A.R.E. of Atchison County. Pictured are Do It Best manager Buddy Husing, middle, and C.A.R.E. advocates Teresa Morehouse, left, and Nikki Graves, right.