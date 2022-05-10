Peyton Lager, left, won the Missouri FFA Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production Proficiency Award at the 94th Missouri FFA Convention. He will compete at the national level this fall.

Peyton Lager of Rock Port won the Missouri FFA Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production Proficiency Award at the 94th Missouri FFA Convention.

Lager, a sophomore at Rock Port High School, is the son of Alan and Jill Lager. He is a member of the Rock Port FFA Chapter. His FFA advisor is Jeremy Palmer.

Lager’s supervised agriculture experience involves the management of his 85 acres of row crops. In the fall of 2020, Lager rented the land from his grandmother. Later that year, he vertically tilled two fields and ripped the hilltop, end rows and terrace channel. He planted soybeans and applied the necessary products to keep them growing and healthy including pre- and post-emergent herbicides and insecticides. After harvesting, he transported and sold his soybeans to Ag Partners Cooperative Inc. in Tarkio.

Lager’s FFA activities include attending the State FFA Convention, competing in the fall agronomy career development event and the North Central Missouri College Ag Club career development events.

After graduation, Lager plans to continue farming by increasing his acreage from 85 acres to 100 acres and purchasing his own farm equipment. He plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, and study agronomy or agricultural business.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production is one of 48 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level and was sponsored by the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council.

The Missouri FFA has 25,626 members representing 353 chapters. The national organization has more than 735,000 members representing 8,817 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The Rock Port FFA Ag Mechanic Team placed 13th at state. Pictured, from left to right, are Trulin Pankau, Brecken Kelly, Caleb Lucas, and Jayden Krutz.