Tarkio FFA members Brooke Lee and Aaron Schlueter received their State FFA Degrees at the Missouri State FFA Convention. (Tarkio FFA and Ag Department Facebook photos)

Tarkio FFA member Aaron Schlueter was honored at the Missouri State FFA Convention as the Area 1 Swine Production Ownership winner. He also earned a 7th place state finish in Ag Mechanics.

On April 21-22, 2022, 14 members of the Tarkio FFA Chapter took part in the Missouri State FFA Convention.

Thursday included the Livestock Evaluation team of Haley Garrison, Tessa Rolf, and Josie King competing as one of 60 teams in that category. The team placed as a Group 3 team. The Dairy Foods Team comprised of Brooklyn Wennihan, Jozee Eaton, and Emmy Laur competed and placed 40th, also earning a Group 3 rating. The FFA Knowledge Team of Lizzie Schlueter, Kamryn Brown, Abbie Harms, and Connor Morton competed and earned 29th place and a Group 2 rating. Kamryn Brown earned a Group 1 rating individually in the FFA Knowledge contest. Aaron Schlueter was also honored Thursday as the Area 1 Swine Production Ownership winner.

On Friday, the Ag Mechanics team made up of Aaron Schlueter and Braiden Wennihan competed and earned 40th place as a team and Aaron Schlueter placed 7th individually and earned a Group 1 rating. Throughout the day Friday, members attended leadership workshops and the Career Fair where they were able to meet with fundraising companies and agricultural companies that are looking for students to work for them now or after college. Friday night, the Tarkio chapter was able to watch Brooke Lee and Aaron Schlueter receive their State FFA Degrees before making the trip home.