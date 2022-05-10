The Tarkio High School Scholar Bowl Team placed 4th in the Class 1 Missouri State Championship held Friday, May 6, 2022. The team members include, from left to right: front row – Connor Morton, Drew Sanders, Brooklyn Wennihan, Abbie Harms, and Jillian Hannah; and back row – Sydnee Bruns, Gabe Harms, Lizzie Schlueter, Bo Graves, Aaron Schlueter, Haley Garrison, Daniel Lesher, Alex Barnett, Kamryn Brown and Coach Mark Staten. The Tarkio team lost to St. Elizabeth 170 to 221. Game two was Tarkio versus School of the Ozarks and Tarkio won 290 to 170. Game three was Tarkio versus North Shelby and Tarkio lost 170 to 240. Tarkio was seeded third going into the finals so they played for third place against School of the Ozarks and lost in sudden-death overtime 220 to 221.