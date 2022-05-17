The Atchison County Library will provide its annual Summer Reading Program for area youngsters ages 5 through a school grade completion of fifth grade. Programs will take place Tuesday and Thursdays, June 14 through June 30, at each library branch.

A special opening event will be presented by Wildlife Encounters of Gretna, Nebraska, on Monday, June 13, at Rock Port, Tarkio and Fairfax. Wildlife Encounters hosted the opening last year and proved to be very popular with attendees.

As usual, the program will be divided by age/grade on each Tuesday and Thursday. Be sure to enroll your children at the library branch they will be attending. Sign-up begins May 16 and may be done in person or by phone. (Rock Port, 660-744-5404; Tarkio, 660-736-5832; Fairfax, 660-686-2204).

This year’s theme, Oceans of Possibilities, will provide an introduction to your library, fun activities and prizes, and stories! This year’s mural in Rock Port will be ocean themed with sea creatures and characters. The very special program presented by Wildlife Encounters has also adapted to the theme, chosen by the state library system, and promises to be as enchanting as last year. Artwork for this year’s posters, bookmarks, etc. was completed by Caldecott Medal winner Sophie Blackall and was selected by a team that included Library Director Bob Simpson.

Be sure to enroll your child soon and provide them a fun learning experience this summer. The library welcomes your questions at the above numbers or in person.