A bridge rehabilitation project will soon close the Atchison County Route 111 overpass over Interstate 29, just south of Rock Port at Exit 107. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to close Route 111 to all traffic at the bridge on Friday, May 20. The roadway will remain closed through July. For the duration of the bridge project, Route 111 traffic will be directed over a signed detour on U.S. Route 136 and I-29.

For the safety of motorists on I-29, no traffic will be permitted to travel under Route 111 during the removal of the bridge deck. An around-the-clock closure of the section of I-29 under the bridge for the deck removal is scheduled for Friday, May 20, at 7:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23. During the closure, I-29 traffic will be routed over the on and off ramps at Exit 107. Motorists should expect delays.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.