Submitted by Mr. Stephen Waigand,

Principal, Rock Port Elementary

The 2021-22 school year is nearly in the books. Several fun activities and events highlight the last few weeks of school to celebrate individual and collective achievements.

Our students have been working toward a goal of 9,000 Accelerated Reader (AR) points. Once again, they came through in a big way with over 9,500 AR points for the year. The elementary playground will be transformed into a bounce house party on May 17 to celebrate meeting this goal!

The last two Fridays have been filled with friendly competition with our grades 3-6 Field Day (May 6) and grades K-2 Fun Day (May 13). These events were a tremendous success in large part to the many volunteers lending a helping hand. A special thanks to Coach Shineman, Mrs. Farmer, Mrs. Ellis, our high school and junior high peer counselors, and the many parent volunteers for the events. We truly live in a supportive community and that was certainly on display once again during these events!

Students found out their classroom teacher and classmates for next year during our Step-Up Day on May 13. This is always a fun and exciting time for both students and teachers. This particular Step-Up Day hit home with me a little more as my oldest son is now in the upper elementary hallway. It is a good reminder on how quickly time goes, and the need to slow down and enjoy the ride!

We will be hosting our annual elementary awards assembly on Thursday, May 19, in the morning. I always enjoy this opportunity to honor and recognize student achievements from the school year. Summer school is right around the corner with several opportunities to extend student learning for the next three weeks from May 23-June 10. If interested in signing up, please contact the office to secure a spot. Stay connected with daily classroom events and school updates on Twitter @RPBluejays. As always we strive to . . .

Love all our Passengers

Serve their academic needs

Care for the whole child

Every Student, Every Day