The top five students, from left to right, were: Oliver Smith, cum laude; Joshua Smith, magna cum laude; Cody Lee Frohn, magna cum laude; Jaecey Hill, magna cum laude; and Olivia Morris, summa cum laude.

Stormie Wallace accepts her diploma from Jon Graves, school board president.

Eighth grade graduates, from left to right, were: Dylan Drummond, Amelia Larson, Braylon Foster, Joaquin Hill, Tate Johnson, and Austin Helfers.

The Fairfax graduates give their hats a celebratory toss.

The 126th graduating class of Fairfax R-3 School was honored at commencement Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Members of the Class of 2022 were Cody Lee Frohn, Jaecey Hope Hill, Olivia Grace Morris, Fayth Marie Pitts, Joshua Christopher Smith, Oliver Jacan Smith, Cory Michael Lewis Stevens, and Stormie Brianna Wallace.

National Honor Society members were Cody Frohn, Olivia Morris, Josh Smith, and Oliver Smith.

Class officers were: Olivia Morris, president; Jaecey Hill, vice-president; Stormie Wallace, secretary; Cody Frohn, treasurer; and Josh Smith and Oliver Smith, student council representatives. Mrs. Aleesha Lemar was the class sponsor.

The seniors’ class quote was “Don’t search for defining moments because they will never come. The moments that define you have already happened.” by Tyrion Lannister, and the class motto was “Live and Let Live.” The class flower was a lily, and the class colors were black, gold, and white.

Seniors entered the gym as Suzanne Southard played “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Dr. Jeremy Burright, Superintendent, welcomed everyone, and Josh Smith gave the senior welcome.

Honor speeches were given by Olivia Morris and Jaecey Hill.

The top five students were recognized: Cody Lee Frohn, magna cum laude; Jaecey Hill, magna cum laude; Olivia Morris, summa cum laude; Joshua Smith, magna cum laude; Oliver Smith, cum laude. (Summa cum laude, GPA 4.2+; magna cum laude, GPA 4.0-4.19; and cum laude, GPA 3.75-3.99.)

Seniors and their guests enjoyed a video montage of senior remembrances.

Dustin Barnes, K-12 Principal, presented the eighth grade class. Eighth grade students are: Dylan Olivia Drummond, Braylon Hayes Foster, Austin Ryen Helfers, Joaquin Joseph Michael Hill, Tatem Maveric Johnson, and Amelia Elizabeth Larson.

Diplomas were presented to the graduating seniors by Jon Graves, President, Board of Education.

Mr. Barnes presented the senior class.

Cody Frohn gave the senior good-bye and the seniors exited to their class song, “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Junior class escorts were Charlie Litherbury and Kierra McDonald. Attendants were Braden Graves and Cameron Oswald.