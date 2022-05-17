The Tarkio High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Tarkio High School Gymnasium. Social hour will begin at 6:00 p.m. and dinner will start at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will be $20 per person (this includes the alumni dues).

Tickets are available at The Flower Mill and Farmers State Bank in Tarkio. A Venmo account is also available for payment. Call MaryAnn Hull at 660-744-4049 to make reservations or to pay with Venmo. Attendees may pay at the door as well, but everyone must RSVP by May 20.