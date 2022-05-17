The top 5 seniors of the Tarkio High School Class of 2022 are, from left to right: Nancy Brown, 5th; Katie Hall, 4th; Sophia Martin, 3rd; Aaron Schlueter, salutatorian; and Haley Garrison, valedictorian.

Every senior is always ecstatic to earn their high school diploma, but maybe none more so than Hailee Lingerfelt (seen here talking to Jasper Navin). Hailee has fought brain/spine cancer for 15 years and endured a brain bleed, stroke, and 45 plus surgeries. Her classmate, valedictorian Haley Garrison, called Hailee fearless in her graduation speech. It couldn’t be more accurate.

THS Class of 2022 graduate Matthew Driskell gets a hug from School Board member Brooke Vette as fellow graduate Braiden Wennihan smiles for the camera.

The commencement ceremony for the Tarkio High School Class of 2022 was held Sunday, May 15, 2022, in the high school gym. Twenty-seven seniors earned their diplomas: Alexis Morgan Brown, *Nancy Elizabeth Brown, Dylan Lewis Campbell, Jaden Andrew Clark, Matthew Ryan Driskell, Jacob Jose Duran, Titus Adarius Eaton, *Haley Ciana Garrison, *Jaden Todgelena Goodin, *Bo Daniel Graves, *Kaitlyn Grace Hall, Carter Joe Holecek, Lucas Owen Joesting, *Brooke Elizabeth Lee, Riley LeAnn Lekey, Hailee Dominique Clione Lingerfelt, *Sophia Dora Martin, *Kaylin Michael Merriweather, Seth Harrison Morey, Jesse James Navin, *Stormy Dawn Nordhausen, *Aaron Matthew Schlueter, Morgan Juliette Shaw, Amethyst Jade Somerville, Justin Tyler Stanton, Angel Renee’ Wallace, and Braiden Allen Wennihan (*denotes Missouri College Preparatory Studies). The top five graduates were: Haley Garrison, valedictorian; Aaron Schlueter, salutatorian; Sophia Martin, third; Kaitlyn Hall, fourth; and Nancy Brown, fifth.

Senior National Honor Society members were Alexis Brown, Haley Garrison, Jaden Goodin, Kaitlyn Hall, Brooke Lee, Sophia Martin, Stormy Nordhausen, and Aaron Schlueter. Senior class officers were: Aaron Schlueter, president; Haley Garrison, vice-president; Sophia Martin, secretary; Stormy Nordhausen, treasurer; Kaitlyn Hall and Bo Graves, student council representatives. Class sponsors were Mark and Lori Staten. The class song was “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver. The class motto was “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.” by Taylor Swift. The class color was baby blue and the class flower was the white rose.

The Tarkio High School Band played Pomp & Circumstance as the seniors, led by junior escorts Daniel Lesher and Tessa Rolf, filed into the gymnasium. Tarkio High School Principal Nick Kemerling led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Tarkio R-I Superintendent Carrie Livengood welcomed all in attendance and introduced the guest speaker, Mrs. Melody Barnett, Tarkio R-I K-12 music teacher. Following Mrs. Barnett’s address, a slide show presentation was played. The Tarkio High School Choir sang “Humble and Kind” by Lori McKenna. Haley Garrison gave valedictorian remarks and Aaron Schlueter gave salutatorian remarks. Mr. Kemerling, with the assistance of Tarkio R-I School Board President Garrett Wood, presented the diplomas. Mr. Kemerling then led everyone in the Pledge to the School Flag and the graduates exited the gym to their class song, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Everyone gathered outside on the east lawn to congratulate the graduates for their hard work and tremendous accomplishments.