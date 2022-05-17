The 2022 Westboro Wildcat Alumni are gathering Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 12:00 noon at the Westboro Fire Station. Dinner will be catered, and the fee is $10.00. Honored classes are 1942, 1952, 1962, and 1972. The event is also open to graduates who lived within the Westboro school district, but graduated elsewhere. Spouses and guests accompanying alumni are welcome. Norma Henning Mather is taking reservations and her phone numbers are: 660-984-5654 or 660-623-9919 (cell).