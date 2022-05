Restore Rock Port has raised $38,155 of its $50,000 goal to demolish the former Greenley’s Market/Darlindy Store building. Donations can be made at www.restorerp.org, or you can mail donations to Restore Rock Port, c/o ACDC, P.O. Box 243, Rock Port, MO 64482. You can also add to your total at check-out at Food Country in Rock Port.