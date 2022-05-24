The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

The commissioner went out to inspect county roads.

Sheriff Dennis Martin was in to discuss department matters.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was in to discuss department matters.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, April 28, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Emergency Management Director Rhonda Wiley was in to discuss department matters.

A retirement reception was held in the Atchison County Courtroom to honor Marita Stevens on her retirement. Presiding Commissioner Livengood presented her with a resolution in recognition of her years of service to Atchison County.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was in to discuss department matters.

Carrie Watkins and Melissa Birdsell with the Child Advocacy Committee met with the commission. Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy is now known as Voices of Courage.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, May 5, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

The commission began review of the ARPA Funding Final Rule.

Collector Diane Livengood was in to discuss office matters.

Rita Wallings with the Northwest Job Center called in to inquire about ARPA funding.

Gary McFee with Howe Company stopped in to visit with the commission.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Collector Diane Livengood was in to present a sealed bid for a property owned by Hontz, Hontz & Hontz, on Parcel #5204-20-00400 located at 204 South Street, Fairfax, Missouri. The only bid received was from the City of Fairfax in the amount of $200.00. Following discussion, the commissioners voted to accept the bid from the City of Fairfax.

Emergency Management Director Rhonda Wiley was in to discuss department matters.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, May 12, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent to attend a Missouri Employment Conference.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was in to discuss department matters.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.