The Avenue of Flags will be flown in Fairfax in honor of Memorial Day. The flags will be raised in the city park on Saturday, May 28, at 7:00 a.m. The John Richards American Legion Post #284 is in charge of this project and would appreciate help in the raising and lowering of the flags.

Memorial Day services will be held throughout Atchison and Holt counties this Monday, May 30, 2022.

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES

Mound City – Mount Hope Cemetery 8:00 a.m.

Craig – I.O.O.F. Cemetery 8:45 a.m.

Fairfax – Fairfax City Park 9:30 a.m.

Rock Port – Atchison County Memorial Building 10:15 a.m.

Near Westboro – St. John’s Lutheran Church 11:00 a.m.

South of Westboro – Center Grove Cemetery 11:45 a.m.

Tarkio – Home Cemetery 12:30 p.m.