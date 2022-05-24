Cameron Oswald waits for the sign he wants before unleashing his pitch. He stepped up to the mound and stepped up for the Wolves towards the end of the game to get three strikes and help the Wolves take the win.(Patti Griffith photos)

Bo Graves waits for the pitch. He was one of two who scored a run for the Wolves in the close 2-1 EA District win.

Jarrett Spinnato puts the speed on while racing to home plate to score a run for the Wolves in their District win over the Nodaway Valley Thunder.

He may have graduated, but Aaron Schlueter was still all in when it comes to dedication to the Wolves. He struck out 10 batters and only allowed two hits and one run in East Atchison’s Class 2, District 16 win over the Thunder May 16, 2022.

The East Atchison Wolves Varsity Baseball Team entered the Class 2, District 16 Tournament ready to play Monday, May 16, 2022, in Maysville, Missouri. They faced an equally ready-to-win team, the Nodaway Valley Thunder, in what would end in a very close score of 2-1. The Wolves were on the winning side of that score. Although it was a low scoring game, it was definitely hard fought with many Wolves giving it everything they had.

Pitcher Aaron Schlueter took the mound for the Wolves. Despite having graduated the previous Sunday, he showed the Wolves he was still all in, throwing 10 strikeouts and only allowing 2 hits and one run in 5.2 innings of pitching. Cameron Oswald stepped in for Aaron at the end of the game and shut down the competition one, two, three to help the Wolves earn the win. Bo Graves, who also graduated Sunday, and Jarrett Spinnato made sure to score for the Wolves (the team had 5 hits in the game). With the Wolves catching and/or throwing 21 outs in the field, they garnered the win.

Individual EA stats follow:

Alex Erickson – 2 strikeouts; 1 out

Zack Stevens – 1 strikeout

Jarrett Spinnato – 1 hit (double), 1 run; 4 outs

Blake Simmons – 2 strikeouts

Bo Graves – 1 hit (single), 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

Cameron Oswald – 1 hit (single), 1 stolen base; 1.1 inning pitched, striking out 3; 3 outs, 2 errors

Braden Graves – 1 hit (double), 1 RBI; 13 outs

Luke Morey – 2 strikeouts

Josh Smith – 1 hit (single), 1 RBI

Aaron Schlueter – 5.2 innings pitched allowing 2 hits, 5 walks, and 1 run (1 earned run), striking out 10; 1 error

With the win, the Wolves advanced to the championship game of District play Wednesday, May 18, against Maysville. The Wolves fought hard, but ultimately fell 1-6, ending their district play and 2022 season.

Cameron Oswald started the game for the Wolves, pitching five and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on six hits and striking out three. Josh Smith threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Individual EA stats follow:

Alex Erickson – 3 strikeouts; 3 outs

Zack Stevens – 2 outs, 1 error

Blake Simmons – 2 strikeouts; 4 outs

Bo Graves – 1 hit (single); 1 error

Carter Holecek – 2 strikeouts

Cameron Oswald – 1 strikeout; 5.2 innings pitched allowing 6 hits, 2 walks, and 6 runs (4 runs), striking out 3; 3 outs

Braden Graves – 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 4 outs, caught 1 stealing

Aaron Schlueter – 1 walk; 1 out, 3 errors

Josh Smith – 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; .1 inning pitched allowing 1 hit; 1 error

Jarrett Spinnato – 1 out