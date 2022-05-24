The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed May 13, 2022, by Emma Easley to Beri Easley for Outlot 220, Lot 3, City of Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 13, 2022, by Jamie Clodfelter to Trent Mertes for Lots 47 and 48, Block E, Miles Sickler Second Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 13, 2022, by John and Martha Walter to John and Martha Walter, Trustee of the Walter Family Trust, for land in Section 23, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 13, 2022, by John and Martha Walter to John and Martha Walter, Trustee of the Walter Family Trust, for land in Sections 21, 22, and 27, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 13, 2022, by John and Martha Walter to John and Martha Walter, Trustee of the Walter Family Trust, for land in Section 1, Township 65, Range 41, and Section 7, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 16, 2022, by Jack and Vicki Mayer to Dianna Carpenter Revocable Trust for Lot 13, Block 1, Bischof’s First Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 19, 2022, by Charles and Elizabeth Derrossett to Michael Derrossett and Kristine Puelo for Outlot 15 in City of Rock Port, and Lots 5 and 6, Block 11, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 19, 2022, by Jeanne Wallace, Personal Representative of the Estate of Cleo Junior Graham, to Jeanne Wallace, Greg Graham and Phil Graham for Lots 4, 5, and 6, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.