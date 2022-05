The following marriage license was recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Tanner Schmitz, 26, Nebraska City, Nebraska, and Tayler Holt, 26, Sidney, Iowa, were married May 7, 2022, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Lynn Zuck, Officiant. Filed May 13, 2022.