A one-vehicle accident sent a local driver to the hospital with minor injuries on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Atchison County. A 2006 Nissan Murano, driven by Destany M. Mass, 25, of Rock Port, Missouri, was heading northbound on Hwy. 59 when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway at 5:20 a.m., one mile south of Fairfax, Missouri. The Nissan returned to the roadway, overcorrected, traveled off the west side of the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels facing northeast.

Mass, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported by an Atchison-Holt ambulance to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. The Nissan was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing of Rock Port. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. K. F. Jeffers, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and Atchison-Holt Ambulance District.