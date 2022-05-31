The City of Fairfax Board of Aldermen held a regular meeting May 18, 2022.

The meeting was called to order by Tabitha Wintz, alderman, at 6:34 p.m. Also in attendance were:

Kristi Duering, Shannon Long, and Debra Wyatt, aldermen; Lori Helfers, City Clerk; and Danny Kemerling, Treasurer.

The tentative agenda was unanimously approved.

The aldermen also approved to approve the minutes of the regular meeting April 20, 2022, and accounts payable.

Old Business

Lori shared an email from Jerri Dearmont, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments. The CDBG street grant funds have not been awarded yet. They are still in the final phases of scoring applications.

The city’s sealed bid for the property at 204 South Street was accepted. The deed has been transferred and recorded. Lori will work with Taryn Henry, City’s Attorney on getting the lien released.

New Business

A brief discussion was held on electing a new board president. Debra Wyatt moved that Tabitha Wintz be elected board president. Shannon Long seconded. The motion passed unanimously and Tabitha Wintz accepted the appointment.

Several complaints have been received regarding dilapidated buildings on Main Street along with property nuisance violations. After a lengthy conversation on how to handle the buildings on Main Street, Lori was asked to contact Taryn Henry, City Attorney, to see what steps can be taken to condemn buildings. As for the residential property violations Lori gave a detailed report of each property owner that has or will be receiving letter(s).

Staff Reports

Danny Kemerling presented his treasurer’s report showing all accounts are in balance.

Lori shared city-wide clean-up day was a success.

John Brown was not in attendance but, he left the council an email that he had received from DNR about lagoon testing. John will follow up with the council with any questions or concerns they may have.

The meeting adjourned at 8:15 p.m. The next meeting will be June 15, 2022.