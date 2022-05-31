The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed May 20, 2022, by Bonnie Avrett to Rebecca Jones and Anden Wright for Lots 10, 9, and 8, Block 10, Rankin Place Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 20, 2022, by Michael and Dana Tracy and Danny and Alice Kemerling to Scott and Shelly Bentley for Lots 15, 16, 17, and 18, Block 12, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 24, 2022, by Dennis and Yolanda Erickson to American Disposal and Recycling, Inc. for land in Section 35, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 24, 2022, by Shirley Geib to Darrell Geib, Carol Pijanowski, Howard Geib, and Jeffrey Geib for Lot 8, Third Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 25, 2022, by Cory Amthor to Caylee Lorenz for Lots 13 and 14, Block 17, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 25, 2022, by Cory Amthor to Caylee Lorenz for Lots 8 and 9, Block 17, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 25, 2022, by Frances Taylor to Kingdom Properties Missouri, LLC, for Lots 1 and 2, Block 13, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 25, 2022, by Barbara Delong to Rickey Wilson, Rodney Wilson, Robert Wilson, and Roxann Dishong for land in Section 9, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.