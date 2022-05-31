Bill Heitman gives the orders for the Honor Guard.

The Honor Guard stands at attention at the Fairfax City Park.

Tim Morehouse, commander of the Allen-Schiffern American Legion Post #199 of Tarkio, welcomed everyone to the annual Memorial Day services. Tim also read the meaning of the Battle Cross.

Pastor Franz Brandenburg gave a prayer and read the names of all of the servicemen and women from St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Crystal Woodring and her daughter, Parker, did a great job singing the national anthem all day long.

The flag is raised at Center Grove Cemetery near Westboro by Legion member Donald Martin and his wife.

Kelly Daugherty raised and lowered the flag to half staff in Rock Port during the national anthem.

Mary Kahn places the dog tags as the final piece to the Battle Cross for fallen soldiers.

Aimeé Seymour and Mike Hawkins work together to clip the flags onto the poles.

It was a great turnout from the community to raise the flags at the Fairfax City Park.

The family of Jack Kruse was on hand as his flag was added to the Fairfax Avenue of Flags which are flown in memory of those who served. Pictured, from left to right, are Krista Sly, Shawnee Hawkins, Avery Carlson, Presley Carlson, and David Sly.

Following the Memorial Day Service everyone took a moment to walk through the Avenue of Flags at the Fairfax City Park.