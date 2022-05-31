Donna Lucas received an Alumni Achievement Award. Family members present, from left to right, were: front row – Dick Stephens, Dan Lucas, Ken Lucas, Donna Lucas, Jon Lucas, and Kristen Lucas; and back row – Linda Stephens, Melanie Lucas, Ben Lucas, Leah Lucas, Ryan Lucas, and Caleb Lucas.

Kelly Daugherty, pictured with his wife, Nancy, received an Alumni Achievement Award.

Anna (Adams) Wolf, left, and Russell Herron, right, were recognized for being the oldest alumni in attendance.

Graduates of the Class of 2022 present, from left to right, were: Christian Sticken, Macie Hale, Erika Elam, Tayleigh Huntley, Jada Maifeld, Kierstyn Jakub, and Corwyn Herron.

Present from the Class of 1972, from left to right, were: front row – Jackie (Burke) Crouthamel, Joe Gayler, Teresa (Wharton) Gayler, and Orville Lee; second row – Randy James, Carolyn (Wolf) Volcek, Nancy (Addington) Boyer, Diana (Shineflew) White, Gary Howell, and Chris Easley; and third row – Jim Cox, Janis (Peck) Rensch, Ann (Eilers) Newman, Ronda (Haer) Gilbert, Jerry Lutz, Billie (Frede) Morgan, LuAnn (Manrose) Hood, Kim Curry, and Hal Hunt.

The Class of 2002, from left to right, was represented by Justin Pankau, Melissa (Herron) Smith, Cassie Lewis, and Okema Hale.

Present from the Class of 1992, from left to right, were: Natalie Zuck, Gretchen Dickkut, Jon Lucas, Nicole (Lee) Kersten, and Tammy (Brooks) Young.

Becky Groff, left, and Brad Burke, right, represented the Class of 1982.

Representing the Class of 1962 at the Rock Port Alumni Banquet, from left to right, were: Ron Gayler, Kelly Daugherty, Buddy Husing, Russell Herron, Linda (Steele) Herron, Margaret (Burke) Stevens, and Donna (Wolf) Lucas.

The Rock Port Alumni Association held its annual banquet Friday, May 13, 2022, in the high school gymnasium.

Members of the 2022 Alumni Committee were Lynn Hunter, Marlene Demott, Malisa Linthicum, Shauna Farmer, and Jennifer Vogler.

The committee honored Anna (Adams) Wolf, Class of 1948, and Russell Herron, Class of 1962, for being the oldest alumni in attendance.

Three alumni were recognized for traveling the farthest: Ron Gayler, Class of 1962, Louisiana; and Randy James and Carolyn (Wolf) Volcek, both Class of 1972, and both from California.

The honored classes were 1952, 1962, 1972, 1982, 1992, 1997, 2002, 2012, and the graduating class of 2022.

Alumni Achievement Awards were presented to Donna (Wolf) Lucas and Kelly Daugherty.

DONNA LUCAS

Donna Wolf attended the Atchison County Fairview School from kindergarten through the fourth grade, which was a mile from where she grew up. She then transferred to the Rock Port Elementary School for fifth grade. While at RPHS she was active in in Band, Dance Band, Pep Club, and FHA all for four years. She was elected by her peers to the Student Council her senior year and served as the secretary.

She developed a passion for music that was passed down from her parents and a zeal for the word “Enthusiasm!” which came from Mrs. Shaw. She took piano and trumpet lessons throughout high school where she excelled in music competitions at the district level. She was interested in Home Economics during high school and entered projects in the county and state fair. She was appreciated by many of her teachers and was known by her classmates as always being willing to help with projects and activities. Her commitment to her studies during school allowed her to finish fifth in her class in 1962.

After graduation from high school she attended Northwest Missouri State University and pursued a degree in Vocational Home Economics which she obtained in 1966. She would tell you that college was a challenge for her, but she was very focused on completing her degree. While attending the university, her passion for music continued to grow and she auditioned for and made the University Tower Choir. One of the best things that came out of her Tower Choir experience in addition to the tours and concerts was it was where she was spotted by her future husband, Ken. He wrote her after he enlisted in the Navy and after several years of getting to know each other by mail they started courting.

During her time at Northwest she was a member of the Baptist Student Union and was in the BSU Choir. Her experiences there helped deepen and mature her faith in Jesus Christ.

After graduating from Northwest Missouri State University with her Vocational Home Economics teaching degree she accepted a teaching position in the Weston, Missouri, school district in 1967 and then taught Home Economics at the Jefferson School District in Conception Junction in 1968. She thoroughly enjoyed her job there, helping the students thrive and continued to teach there until she and Ken Lucas were married February 18, 1970.

Ken and Donna were married at the Linden Christian Church north of Rock Port and moved into a house at 17323 State Highway B which is where they still reside today.

Donna was active in the High Hopes Ladies Club where she served at many levels and enjoyed the interaction with other ladies in the community. She was a project leader and mentor for the Northern Highlighters 4-H club for 15 years, where she taught baking, sewing and many other life skills to her kids as well as many other 4-H members.

She has spent numerous hours playing and singing for weddings and funerals over the past years around the Rock Port community. She also volunteered to serve at RPHS by accompanying students on the piano for contest pieces for over 30 years spanning six different music instructors. She showed the same determination and commitment to get each piece of music just right to be the best it could be for the students or groups she was playing for.

During her recent years she enjoys playing the piano at Linden Christian Church, singing with her family, and finding opportunities to serve her extended church family and community. She makes the most of any trip to town and will do her best to connect the dots with all the people she wants to visit with and encourage. She’s like a well aged butterfly in the flowers, spreading encouragement and hugs.

She is the example of servant leadership and commitment to her faith, family and community. She lives her life by praying often, reading the Bible daily, and finding ways to serve others, to share her faith, which is the reason for her joy.

KELLY DAUGHERTY

Kelly Daugherty is a lifelong resident of Atchison County. He attended school at Rock Port all 12 years, graduating in 1962 – 60 years ago! Kelly was drafted into the US Army in 1965 and served in the Army until he was discharged in 1967. Nancy and Kelly were married in 1967. They have one son, Kelly, and two granddaughters.

While still in school, Kelly worked for many local farmers.

Upon graduation from high school, Kelly began working for Jack Hartman at Jack’s Radiator and Repair and also worked part time for Bud Husing at Bud’s Texaco service station. His work with Jack and Bud continued until he entered the armed forces.

After returning from his Army service, Kelly began employment at the Missouri Beef Packers plant as a maintenance man, while still working for Bud. In his “spare time” Kelly began his welding and repair business in his garage. The shop building on the hill was built in 1972. When MBP went out on strike the second time, Kelly began full time work on his own. That work continues today.

Kelly is a 50+ year member of the Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49 in Rock Port. He currently serves that post as Adjutant. Additionally he is the Legion’s Fourth District Chaplain. Post 49 takes part in the Memorial Day services annually. The day begins in Mound City and concludes in Tarkio. Seven services are held with veterans from other Legion posts participating. Kelly “flags” the graves of veterans in several local cemeteries. The local Legion post maintains hospital equipment that is available for loan to those in need at no cost. Kelly and other Post members assist with military funerals locally. They also help other posts with funerals on an as needed basis.

Kelly is currently the vice-president of the Rock Port Elmwood Cemetery Association. He has been a board member since 1995. He started a tradition of lining the driveway at the cemetery with American flags on Memorial Day weekend.

Kelly is also a board member for the Atchison County Memorial Building Foundation . He was one of the original board members, and continues as an active member of the board. He keeps an eye on the needs of the building as far as any repairs that may be required. He ensures that the flags are replaced as needed.

The West Atchison Rural Fire Protection District Board has had Kelly as a member since 1995, and as president since 1996. He has worked to help upgrade the equipment and trucks of the district. His concern is to keep the volunteer fire fighters as safe as possible by keeping their equipment up to date.

Kelly is an active member of the North Star Lodge #157 in Rock Port and Fairfax Lodge #483 and is a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. In recent years he has assisted with the National Day of Prayer program.

As a “repair’’ business, Kelly gets calls from travelers – tourists, bikers, over-the-road truckers, and so on. He helps get them back on the road as quickly as possible.

Saying “thank you” isn’t enough for Kelly- often there’s a box of candy, or a tray of cookies or box of doughnuts to go with the thank you.