The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Amy Thomas presiding. Board members present were Ron Deatz, Lisa Farmer, Kelly Herron and Kory Paris. Also present were Superintendent Brentlee Thomas and City Clerk Emily Schulte. Visitors were Raechel Schoonover, Madison Dick, and Attorney Peter Rottgers via phone.

Mayor Amy Thomas called the meeting to order then led everyone in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The meeting agenda was approved.

Visitors

Raechel Schoonover wanted to report the grass in front of the Rock Port Cabins being a nuisance. Paris noted they are aware and he is currently working to find a solution to that issue.

Schoonover also mentioned the grass at the old doctor’s office next to the bowling alley typically gets high before being mowed and often times only a portion is mowed.

Finally, Schoonover asked to be put on the June agenda to officially request a special event permit to have a beer garden at the city park during the annual 4th of July celebration.

Madison Dick is organizing a farmer’s market and would like to utilize the parking lot across from City Hall (owned half by the city and half by Restore Rock Port). The dates currently being planned are the first Saturdays of June, July, and August. The board was excited to hear of the events. Dick also stated a request will be made to close a small section of the street between that lot and the Memorial Building for bounce houses June 4. The street closure request will be addressed in the business section, later in the meeting.

Executive Session

The aldermen voted unanimously to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 610.021(1) & (14) RSMo. at 6:18 p.m.

The executive session was adjourned at 6:40 p.m.

The aldermen voted to approve the April 20, 2022, meeting minutes.

Consent Agendas

The aldermen approved the city financial statements, accounts payables, tax report, delinquent tax list, the City Clerk, Chief of Police, and all board reports.

They also approved the utility financial statements, accounts payables, purchased power and water statements, take or pay water use report, water loss reports, Utility Office Manager report, and City Superintendent report.

Nuisance Properties

It was noted that the Rock Port Cabins were already addressed in the visitor section of the meeting. The Robinson property is approaching the max height. There is also a tree at the corner of Cass and Rose Lane that is creating issues.

It was questioned how to address these concerns if the police department decides against issuing the owners citations. Mayor Thomas stated she has been researching the topic and our city attorney can issue a summons without a citation; a route that the city might need to look into.

Farmer noted Liberty Lane’s condition is once again in poor shape from all the large trucks hauling dirt.

Super 8 Land Lease

The lapsed land lease with Super 8 was discussed. Schulte presented the board with a brief history and options given from the city attorney, then inquired how they would like to proceed.

It was decided to require no back lease payments given the situation, but to draw up a new lease agreement at the same rate of $995.00 a year for five years. Schulte will contact City Attorney Bauman regarding the agreement and put the proposed lease on the June agenda.

Solid Waste Disposal Contract

Klosek’s should be invited to the June meeting to discuss their recent rate changes, the current agreement, and the upcoming agreement renewal scheduled for June 30. Schulte will reach out to Klosek’s.

Street Closure Request

Mayor Thomas asked if there was a request form individuals should be filling out to request road closures. Herron noted Chief Sherwood requested a 10 day minimum notice. Schulte stated Sherwood and Herron decided at the March 23 meeting they would be submitting policy change recommendations at the April meeting, however currently the previous policy stands, which is vague.

While Chief Sherwood is out, the board decided to honor the request to close a portion of East Clay Street on June 4 for the set-up of bounce houses during the farmer’s market and the wedding scheduled for that evening. The closure will be from Main Street to the alley east of the Memorial Building. Board members will inform the necessary entities of the planned closure.

Paris inquired if vendors could be asked to park somewhere other than where firemen would need to if a fire call were to come in during the farmers’ market.

AAI: 2022-02 – Police Department On-Call Policy

Attorney Rottgers did not see specified hours worked requirements stated or implied within the current Police Department On-Call policy. The policy should potentially be readdressed prior to wage discussions beginning in the fall.

AAI: 2022-03 –

RPPD Policy Manual

Tabled until further notice.

City Clerk Emily Schulte

Schulte inquired when the board would like to meet to discuss ARPA funds. Several ideas were given from different areas of the city, however Schulte recommended all submissions be considered prior the delegation of any funds. A working session will be added to the end of the June 22 meeting.

The board asked last month for the address of the property appearing on the delinquent tax list as Rock Port Convenience. The locations owned are 1306 U.S. Hwy. 136 (Dominator Fuel & Truck Plaza) as well as a parcel at U.S. Hwy. 136 and I-29 (sign property). Current real estate taxes are a requirement of holding a city business license. Schulte asked how the board would like to proceed. It was asked that she contact Officer Morriss and collaborate on a letter to send the business regarding their license compliance.

Superintendent Thomas

Thomas reported several water and electrical installs taking place over the last month. Hudson and Sherlock recently returned from their initial lineman training, which they both passed.

Following last month’s street light inquiry, they have been doing circuit tracing at the interstate. Thomas plans to look into the usage of Street Improvement & Repairs funds to possibly add additional lighting to that area. Thomas is also continuing to research replacing current lighting infrastructure with LEDs.

It was relayed that city employees have been doing work at the park, but Thomas wanted to remind the board that no maintenance agreement is currently in place and has not been since its temporary suspension in June 2021. No compensation is currently being received for services rendered.

Alderman Kory Paris

Paris asked Superintendent Thomas about getting the city utilities mapped within the county GIS. It is hopeful that the city will eventually be able to accomplish this, but currently only a portion is mapped. Paris also inquired if any city representatives attend meeting for organizations the city is a part of, such as MPUA and ACWWC. Some organizational meetings are attended regularly and some only on occasion, depending on availability.

Alderman Ron Deatz

Deatz reported that Jennifer Jarvis, previously with MODOT, and now with Missouri American Water Co., has reached out to some of the board members to determine the city’s interest in a lease/maintenance agreement of the city’s water system. No serious consideration has been given to the matter at this time.

Alderman Kelley Herron

Herron asked if a reminder to not blow grass clippings into the street could be posted. It can wreak havoc on the sewer system.

Mayor Amy Thomas

Mayor Thomas would like to have County Assessor Lori Jones attend a meeting to discuss the city’s ceasing personal property taxes during the annexation.

The meeting adjourned at 8:31 p.m.